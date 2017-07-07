No arachnophobia here

Share Pin

In the Heart of the Sea is a whale of a tale about the true story behind the book Moby-Dick. Holland plays Thomas Nickerson alongside two other superhero actors: Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Cillian Murphy, who plays Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy.

About playing Nickerson under the direction of Ron Howard, Holland said, "When Ron Howard rings you up and says 'I'd like you to do my film,' you do it. I mean, he's Ron Howard. But for me, I was very interested in Thomas Nickerson and very interested to learn about what it is these men went through. I just knew it was going to be an amazing adventure, I knew it was something I was gonna be very proud of and I knew it was gonna be a challenge. I personally think if something's not a challenge, there's no point doing it because you're not gonna learn much. I knew this film was gonna teach me a lot."