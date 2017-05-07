 
15 Things to Know About 'Billions' Asia Kate Dillon

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Meet TV's first non-binary actor

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
Meet TV's first non-binary actor

If you're anything like us, you can't get enough of Billions' actor Asia Kate Dillon. Currently playing TV's first non-binary gender actor playing a non-binary character on Showtime's hit series, Billions, they are a trailblazer in every sense of the word. Get to know the incredible talent who you'll surely be seeing on your screen with increasing frequency soon enough.

A role shaped their identity IRL

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
A role shaped their identity IRL

In an interview with Vulture, Dillon revealed their Billions role led to using gender-neutral pronouns.

They're a bright light

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're a bright light

Need a daily dose of self-love inspo? Dillon's uplifting posts will help you "recognize the miracle in You."

They're a word nerd

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're a word nerd

Like any good bibliophile, Dillon can't pop into a bookstore without leaving with a stack of tomes in tow.

They're changing the narrative

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're changing the narrative

During an Ellen appearance, they helped define precisely what it means to be non-binary

They're a huge Ellen fan

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're a huge Ellen fan

Speaking of the inimitable Ellen DeGeneres, Dillon isn't shy about being a super fan. 

They stay woke

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They stay woke

As a #BlackLivesMatter movement ally (and kick ass human being), Dillon tirelessly raises awareness.

They challenged the Television Academy

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They challenged the Television Academy

Dillon influenced the Television Academy by sending a letter about gender-specific award categories. 

They're a total New Yorker

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're a total New Yorker

Born in Ithaca, New York, Dillon now lives in — and obviously reveres — Brooklyn. 

They loved the '90s, too

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They loved the '90s, too

In a black turtleneck and JNCO jeans, Dillon is all of us in this meta-'90s throwback pic.

They're incredibly smart

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're incredibly smart

At just 16, Dillon was the youngest actor to ever make it into Ithaca's Actor's Workshop. 

They're a grill master

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're a grill master

When not filming Billions, Dillon can often be seen in the vicinity of a hot grill and good food. 

They reach out

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They reach out

Dillon often responds to young fans to offer support, encouragement and genuine empathy. 

They love their mama

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They love their mama

In a super-sweet #WCW post, they gushed about their mama — aka their "true North." 

They're a trailblazer

Asia Kate Dillon/Instagram
They're a trailblazer

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, Dillon will present the first ever non-gendered award. 

