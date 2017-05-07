Meet TV's first non-binary actor

If you're anything like us, you can't get enough of Billions' actor Asia Kate Dillon. Currently playing TV's first non-binary gender actor playing a non-binary character on Showtime's hit series, Billions, they are a trailblazer in every sense of the word. Get to know the incredible talent who you'll surely be seeing on your screen with increasing frequency soon enough.
Stars, they're just like us! Dillon can't resist a good Snapchat filter either.
In an interview with Vulture, Dillon revealed their Billions role led to using gender-neutral pronouns.
Need a daily dose of self-love inspo? Dillon's uplifting posts will help you "recognize the miracle in You."
Like any good bibliophile, Dillon can't pop into a bookstore without leaving with a stack of tomes in tow.
During an Ellen appearance, they helped define precisely what it means to be non-binary.
Speaking of the inimitable Ellen DeGeneres, Dillon isn't shy about being a super fan.
As a #BlackLivesMatter movement ally (and kick ass human being), Dillon tirelessly raises awareness.
Dillon influenced the Television Academy by sending a letter about gender-specific award categories.
Born in Ithaca, New York, Dillon now lives in — and obviously reveres — Brooklyn.
In a black turtleneck and JNCO jeans, Dillon is all of us in this meta-'90s throwback pic.
At just 16, Dillon was the youngest actor to ever make it into Ithaca's Actor's Workshop.
When not filming Billions, Dillon can often be seen in the vicinity of a hot grill and good food.
Dillon often responds to young fans to offer support, encouragement and genuine empathy.
In a super-sweet #WCW post, they gushed about their mama — aka their "true North."
At the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday, Dillon will present the first ever non-gendered award.
