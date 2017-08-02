These shows are no more

Are you going to miss these series?
Despite canceling Sense8 after two seasons, Netflix reps say they couldn't have been more proud of the "kickass and outright unforgettable" show.
Netflix also canned The Get Down after behind-the-scenes drama and a failed attempt at connecting with viewers.
WGN America called Underground "terrific and important" but also said it "no longer fits with our new direction."
Ginny Baker was just getting started.
These vigilantes sadly won't be fighting sexual assault on college campuses anymore.
This group of friends won't be involved in any further scandals.
This drama is officially done howling.
H.G. Wells and Jack the Ripper, you just couldn't make it work.
Now we'll never know how creepy Jack turns out.
This just gives David Duchovny more time to take on Mulder again.
The pirate's life just wasn't for Starz.
This zombie series is definitely brain dead now.
Katherine Heigl really has the worst luck.
At least the comedy has one more season to wrap things up.
Grimm certainly met a grim ending.
Let's applaud Mary, Queen of Scots, on her final reign.
This good-bye was rough — and in more ways than one.
Now these people can finally go put on some clothes.
It just couldn't find success like Boy Meets World.
Good news: You have until 2018 to enjoy this comedy.
At least now you know who Nicole Byer is, and you won't forget her.
Sorry, Tyler Perry, but viewers just weren't loving these neighbors.
And another Tyler Perry cancellation that was hoping for better but got the worst.
Jay Baruchel won't be seeking women anymore.
Bill O'Reilly, you're fired.
You could say these outsiders didn't find acceptance.
Salem's bewitching stories and characters have been hanged for good.
A drama that took risks and pushed the boundaries more often than not.
These Liars need to get out of Rosewood, so really this is a good thing.
These vampires have seen their last bit of sunlight.
Sorry, prayers won't help resurrect this series.
The laughs have been silenced.
Does this mean Kyle Chandler can play Coach Taylor again?
That's right, there are no more episodes of Episodes.
A long-running drama that will truly be missed. Also, thanks, Booth and Brennan.
Kingdom unfortunately lost this fight.
Now Josh Radnor can go figure out how he met his kids' mother. Oh, wait, he already did that.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck didn't have a hit this time around.
A USA drama that just couldn't hold its own on the ratings chart.
These characters weren't named Mary and Jane, but they liked selling Mary Jane.
It's a huge shame these women won't be revolting anymore.
Michael Rosenbaum is one funny guy who really needs his own show.
A show that not only impacted fans but also transformed Dove Cameron's life.
Dorothy's done with her adventures in this grittier update of The Wizard of Oz.
It's official: No Tomorrow will see no tomorrow.
Once again, a Peyton List show has met its demise.
The Morris Chestnut-led drama is no more after two seasons.
Sleepy Hollow just got its head chopped off for good.
It was recently announced Scandal would end with its seventh season.
There will be no more time traveling for Timeless.
Tim Allen's Last Man Standing is knocked down for good.
Farewell, Son of Zorn. We hardly knew ye.
This time-traveling comedy couldn't bring in the viewers or ratings needed to surivive.
The FOX drama which focused on an elite team finding missing persons couldn't hit their stride.
Dr. Ken will not be resusciated.
Someone needs to hire both Felicity Huffman and Regina King immediately.
We guess people just couldn't get on board with an adult having an imaginary friend.
Now we'll never know what happened to Detective Cornell.
This network comedy about the people who make superheroes actual heroes is a goner.
A Shondaland original bites the dust.
The Middle will reportedly end after Season 9.
