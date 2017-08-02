 
2 Netflix Shows Get Added to the List of TV Cancellations This Year

Allyson Koerner

These shows are no more

Hulu
These shows are no more

Are you going to miss these series?

'The Get Down'

Netflix
'The Get Down'

Netflix also canned The Get Down after behind-the-scenes drama and a failed attempt at connecting with viewers.

'Underground'

WGN America
'Underground'

WGN America called Underground "terrific and important" but also said it "no longer fits with our new direction."

'Pitch'

Fox
'Pitch'

Ginny Baker was just getting started.

'Sweet/Vicious'

MTV
'Sweet/Vicious'

These vigilantes sadly won't be fighting sexual assault on college campuses anymore.

'Mistresses'

ABC
'Mistresses'

This group of friends won't be involved in any further scandals.

'Teen Wolf'

MTV
'Teen Wolf'

This drama is officially done howling.

'Time After Time'

ABC
'Time After Time'

H.G. Wells and Jack the Ripper, you just couldn't make it work.

'American Gothic'

CBS
'American Gothic'

Now we'll never know how creepy Jack turns out.

'Aquarius'

NBC
'Aquarius'

This just gives David Duchovny more time to take on Mulder again.

'Black Sails'

Starz
'Black Sails'

The pirate's life just wasn't for Starz.

'BrainDead'

CBS
'BrainDead'

This zombie series is definitely brain dead now.

'Doubt'

CBS
'Doubt'

Katherine Heigl really has the worst luck.

'The Mindy Project'

Hulu
'The Mindy Project'

At least the comedy has one more season to wrap things up.

'Grimm'

NBC
'Grimm'

Grimm certainly met a grim ending.

'Reign'

The CW
'Reign'

Let's applaud Mary, Queen of Scots, on her final reign.

'The Vampire Diaries'

The CW
'The Vampire Diaries'

This good-bye was rough — and in more ways than one.

'Dating Naked'

Vh1
'Dating Naked'

Now these people can finally go put on some clothes.

'Girl Meets World'

Disney Channel
'Girl Meets World'

It just couldn't find success like Boy Meets World.

'Portlandia'

IFC
'Portlandia'

Good news: You have until 2018 to enjoy this comedy.

'Loosely Exactly Nicole'

MTV
'Loosely Exactly Nicole'

At least now you know who Nicole Byer is, and you won't forget her.

'Love Thy Neighbor'

OWN
'Love Thy Neighbor'

Sorry, Tyler Perry, but viewers just weren't loving these neighbors.

'For Better or Worse'

OWN
'For Better or Worse'

And another Tyler Perry cancellation that was hoping for better but got the worst.

'Man Seeking Woman'

FX
'Man Seeking Woman'

Jay Baruchel won't be seeking women anymore.

'The O'Reilly Factor'

Fox News
'The O'Reilly Factor'

Bill O'Reilly, you're fired.

'Outsiders'

WGN America
'Outsiders'

You could say these outsiders didn't find acceptance.

'Salem'

WGN America
'Salem'

Salem's bewitching stories and characters have been hanged for good.

'Switched at Birth'

Freeform
'Switched at Birth'

A drama that took risks and pushed the boundaries more often than not.

'Pretty Little Liars'

Freeform
'Pretty Little Liars'

These Liars need to get out of Rosewood, so really this is a good thing.

'The Strain'

FX
'The Strain'

These vampires have seen their last bit of sunlight.

'Hand of God'

Amazon
'Hand of God'

Sorry, prayers won't help resurrect this series.

'Workaholics'

Comedy Central
'Workaholics'

The laughs have been silenced.

'Bloodline'

Netflix
'Bloodline'

Does this mean Kyle Chandler can play Coach Taylor again?

'Episodes'

Showtime
'Episodes'

That's right, there are no more episodes of Episodes.

'Bones'

Fox
'Bones'

A long-running drama that will truly be missed. Also, thanks, Booth and Brennan.

'Kingdom'

DirecTV
'Kingdom'

Kingdom unfortunately lost this fight.

'Mercy Street'

PBS
'Mercy Street'

Now Josh Radnor can go figure out how he met his kids' mother. Oh, wait, he already did that.

'Incorporated'

Syfy
'Incorporated'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck didn't have a hit this time around.

'Eyewitness'

USA
'Eyewitness'

A USA drama that just couldn't hold its own on the ratings chart.

'Mary + Jane'

MTV
'Mary + Jane'

These characters weren't named Mary and Jane, but they liked selling Mary Jane. 

'Good Girls Revolt'

Amazon
'Good Girls Revolt'

It's a huge shame these women won't be revolting anymore. 

'Impastor'

TV Land
'Impastor'

Michael Rosenbaum is one funny guy who really needs his own show.

'Liv and Maddie'

Disney Channel
'Liv and Maddie'

A show that not only impacted fans but also transformed Dove Cameron's life.

'Emerald City'

David Lukacs/NBC
'Emerald City'

Dorothy's done with her adventures in this grittier update of The Wizard of Oz

'No Tomorrow'

The CW
'No Tomorrow'

It's official: No Tomorrow will see no tomorrow. 

'Frequency'

The CW
'Frequency'

Once again, a Peyton List show has met its demise.

'Rosewood'

Fox
'Rosewood'

The Morris Chestnut-led drama is no more after two seasons.

'Sleepy Hollow'

Fox
'Sleepy Hollow'

Sleepy Hollow just got its head chopped off for good.

'Scandal'

Richard Cartwright/ABC
'Scandal'

It was recently announced Scandal would end with its seventh season. 

'Timeless'

NBC
'Timeless'

There will be no more time traveling for Timeless.

'Last Man Standing'

ABC
'Last Man Standing'

Tim Allen's Last Man Standing is knocked down for good.

'Son Of Zorn'

FOX
'Son Of Zorn'

Farewell, Son of Zorn. We hardly knew ye.

'Making History'

Qantrell Colber/FOX
'Making History'

This time-traveling comedy couldn't bring in the viewers or ratings needed to surivive.

'APB'

FOX
'APB'

The FOX drama which focused on an elite team finding missing persons couldn't hit their stride.

'Dr. Ken'

ABC
'Dr. Ken'

Dr. Ken will not be resusciated. 

'American Crime'

ABC
'American Crime'

Someone needs to hire both Felicity Huffman and Regina King immediately.

'Imaginary Mary'

ABC
'Imaginary Mary'

We guess people just couldn't get on board with an adult having an imaginary friend.

'Secrets and Lies'

ABC
'Secrets and Lies'

Now we'll never know what happened to Detective Cornell.

'Powerless'

Chris Haston/NBC
'Powerless'

This network comedy about the people who make superheroes actual heroes is a goner.

'The Catch'

Eric McCandless/ABC
'The Catch'

A Shondaland original bites the dust. 

'The Middle'

Michael Ansell/ABC
'The Middle'

The Middle will reportedly end after Season 9

