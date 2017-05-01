 
For Better or Worse, These MET Gala Looks Stole the Night

Julie Sprankles

by

The talk of the town

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The talk of the town

From Jennifer Lopez to Lena Dunham, A-list stars showed up in full force for the 2017 Met Gala honoring visionary designer Rei Kawakubo. And love 'em or leave 'em, the ensembles chosen by the gala's fashion-forward attendees certainly proved provocative. Here are the outfits that really got us talking, for better or worse. 

Elizabeth Banks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks

Don't adjust your screen — Elizabeth Banks' dress is just that trippy. 

Carly Steel

John Shearer/Getty Images
Carly Steel

TV host Carly Steel really went for it in a textured white dress and regal headpiece. 

Blake Lively

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Blake Lively

My personal favorite of the night, Blake Lively stunned in a featherered ensemble.

Halle Berry

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Halle Berry

Halle Berry's layered black and gold gown created a beautiful cascade behind the actress. 

Helen Lasichanh & Pharrell

Getty Images
Helen Lasichanh & Pharrell

Co-chair Pharrell and wife Helen Lasichanh were a study in contrasts. 

Kendall Jenner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Model Kendall Jenner got cheeky in peek-a-boo chainmail paired with a bold red pout. 

Solange Knowles

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Solange Knowles

Ever the provocateur, Solange Knowles turned heads in a puff-paneled trench coat. 

Katy Perry

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Katy Perry

No one can accuse Katy Perry of not committing to the daring and quirky Rei Kawakubo theme. 

Nicki Minaj

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj

Paying homage like a pro, Nicki Minage wore an obi belt adorned with Rei Kawakubo's face.

Laura Osnes

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Laura Osnes

Broadway princess Laura Osnes looked like a dream in a "mille-feuille" style gown by Christian Siriano.

Kylie Jenner

Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

Cosmetics maven Kylie Jenner showed up looking the part in sequins and a sleek blonde bob. 

Rita Ora

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rita Ora

Rita Ora accented her red wrap-style dress with Lego-like hair... and we're not mad at it.

Lily Collins

John Shearer/Getty Images
Lily Collins

In a pink tulle and corseted Giambattista Valli gown, Lily Collins is nearly unrecognizable. 

Lily Aldridge

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge

Model Lily Aldridge was an enigma in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, red boots and fuschia veil. 

Priyanka Chopra

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

Quantico's Priyanka Chopra drew comparisons to Carmen Sandiego for her dramatic trench gown.

Cara Delevigne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cara Delevigne

Delevigne, who recently shaved her head for a role, shone in a super-sequined pantsuit. 

Gigi Hadid

John Shearer/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

Leave it to supermodel Gigi Hadid to drape her body in angles and still have killer curves. 

Rihanna

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rihanna

All hail the queen of the Met Gala! Rihanna's showstopping gown was a Kawakubo original. 

Claire Danes

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Claire Danes

While we aren't sure what to make of the Claire Danes' deconstructed style, she always looks amazing. 

Sean Combs

Getty Images
Sean Combs

Sean Combs, doing his best matador, made a grand entrance alongside glamorous girlfriend Cassie. 

Rose Byrne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne took the plunge  at the gala in a super low-cut red Ralph Lauren gown.

Zendaya

John Shearer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The hair! The makeup! The gown! Per the norm, Zendaya did not disappoint. 

