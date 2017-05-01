The talk of the town

From Jennifer Lopez to Lena Dunham, A-list stars showed up in full force for the 2017 Met Gala honoring visionary designer Rei Kawakubo. And love 'em or leave 'em, the ensembles chosen by the gala's fashion-forward attendees certainly proved provocative. Here are the outfits that really got us talking, for better or worse.
Thandie Newton is a head above the rest, quite literally, thanks to her floral bouffant.
Don't adjust your screen — Elizabeth Banks' dress is just that trippy.
TV host Carly Steel really went for it in a textured white dress and regal headpiece.
My personal favorite of the night, Blake Lively stunned in a featherered ensemble.
Halle Berry's layered black and gold gown created a beautiful cascade behind the actress.
Co-chair Pharrell and wife Helen Lasichanh were a study in contrasts.
Model Kendall Jenner got cheeky in peek-a-boo chainmail paired with a bold red pout.
Ever the provocateur, Solange Knowles turned heads in a puff-paneled trench coat.
No one can accuse Katy Perry of not committing to the daring and quirky Rei Kawakubo theme.
Paying homage like a pro, Nicki Minage wore an obi belt adorned with Rei Kawakubo's face.
Broadway princess Laura Osnes looked like a dream in a "mille-feuille" style gown by Christian Siriano.
Cosmetics maven Kylie Jenner showed up looking the part in sequins and a sleek blonde bob.
Rita Ora accented her red wrap-style dress with Lego-like hair... and we're not mad at it.
In a pink tulle and corseted Giambattista Valli gown, Lily Collins is nearly unrecognizable.
Model Lily Aldridge was an enigma in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, red boots and fuschia veil.
Quantico's Priyanka Chopra drew comparisons to Carmen Sandiego for her dramatic trench gown.
Delevigne, who recently shaved her head for a role, shone in a super-sequined pantsuit.
Leave it to supermodel Gigi Hadid to drape her body in angles and still have killer curves.
All hail the queen of the Met Gala! Rihanna's showstopping gown was a Kawakubo original.
While we aren't sure what to make of the Claire Danes' deconstructed style, she always looks amazing.
Sean Combs, doing his best matador, made a grand entrance alongside glamorous girlfriend Cassie.
Rose Byrne took the plunge at the gala in a super low-cut red Ralph Lauren gown.
The hair! The makeup! The gown! Per the norm, Zendaya did not disappoint.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started