Highly Anticipated Sequels and Reboots are Hitting Theaters in May

Shanee Edwards

by

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

It's gonna be May

Buena Vista
It's gonna be May

Sequels and reboots are all the rage in May with Jack Sparrow, Star Lord and Mitch Buchannon hitting the big screen.

'The Dinner:' May 5

The Orchard
'The Dinner:' May 5

Two couples meet for dinner to discuss a crime both their sons recently committed. Richard Geer and Laura Linney star.

'3 Generations:' May 5

The Weinstein Co.
'3 Generations:' May 5

Ray (Elle Fanning), wants to transition from female to male, but needs to track down his biological father first.

'King Arthur:' May 12

Warner Bros.
'King Arthur:' May 12

Charlie Hunnam stars as Arthur, a man robbed of his birthright. If he can pull a sword from a stone, he can become king.

'Lowriders:' May 12

BH Tilt
'Lowriders:' May 12

Set in East Los Angeles, a young street artist wants to ditch his family’s lowrider car culture for a life of self-expression.

'Snatched:' May 12

Fox
'Snatched:' May 12

Linda (Goldie Hawn) and her daughter Emily (Amy Schumer) go on vacation only to end up stranded in the jungle.

'The Wedding Plan:' May 12

Roadside Attractions
'The Wedding Plan:' May 12

When a Jewish woman gets dumps her right before the wedding, the persistent bride hopes God will help.

'Alien Covenant:' May 19

Fox
'Alien Covenant:' May 19

The crew of a spaceship uncovers a monster beyond their imagination on a remote planet.

'Diary of a Whimpy Kid: The Long Haul:' May 19

Fox
'Diary of a Whimpy Kid: The Long Haul:' May 19

It’s Meemaw’s 90th birthday, so the Heffley family takes a road trip to attend her birthday party where things go wrong.

'Everything Everything:' May 19

Warner Bros.
'Everything Everything:' May 19

Unable to leave her home, Maddy (Amandla Stenberg) risks death to be with the boy she loves.

'Baywatch:' May 25

Paramount
'Baywatch:' May 25

Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron and even Pamela Anderson star in this campy flick based on the TV show.

'Pirates of the Caribbean:' May 26

Buena Vista
'Pirates of the Caribbean:' May 26

Jack Sparrow is on a mission to the Devil’s Triangle to find Poseidon’s legendary Trident.

