It's gonna be May

Sequels and reboots are all the rage in May with Jack Sparrow, Star Lord and Mitch Buchannon hitting the big screen.
Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Disel) and the gang are back! This time they’re trying to find Peter’s true lineage.
Two couples meet for dinner to discuss a crime both their sons recently committed. Richard Geer and Laura Linney star.
Ray (Elle Fanning), wants to transition from female to male, but needs to track down his biological father first.
Charlie Hunnam stars as Arthur, a man robbed of his birthright. If he can pull a sword from a stone, he can become king.
Set in East Los Angeles, a young street artist wants to ditch his family’s lowrider car culture for a life of self-expression.
Linda (Goldie Hawn) and her daughter Emily (Amy Schumer) go on vacation only to end up stranded in the jungle.
When a Jewish woman gets dumps her right before the wedding, the persistent bride hopes God will help.
The crew of a spaceship uncovers a monster beyond their imagination on a remote planet.
It’s Meemaw’s 90th birthday, so the Heffley family takes a road trip to attend her birthday party where things go wrong.
Unable to leave her home, Maddy (Amandla Stenberg) risks death to be with the boy she loves.
Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron and even Pamela Anderson star in this campy flick based on the TV show.
Jack Sparrow is on a mission to the Devil’s Triangle to find Poseidon’s legendary Trident.
