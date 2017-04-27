The Mystery Remains

For every high profile cold case that captures the world's attention — the tragic murders of Jon Benet Ramsey or the Black Dahlia — there are countless other cold cases that, although less publicized perhaps, are just as perplexing. Here are a few particulularly terrifying cold cases throughout history that remain mysteries.
Perhaps the most haunting aspect of Teekah Lewis' disappearance is that it happened mere feet from where her parents were standing. In fact, Lewis was with nearly a dozen family members at a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington when she seemingly vanished. Last seen playing a video game in the arcade section — practically within arm's reach of her family — Lewis was simply gone when her mother turned around after what she describes as a moment. An extensive search of the area yielded no clues, although one witness claimed a middle aged white man may have followed Lewis into the bathroom. To this day, the girl has never been seen or heard from.
One sunny January day in 1966, the Beaumont children — Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4 — hopped a bus for the five minute ride to the local beach in Adelaide, Australia. Although witnesses report the children leaving the beach, they never actually made it home. And with the exception of rumors of a tall, blonde man and a few hoax letters over the years, there remains little to indicate what happened to the Beaumont children. The investigation is still open.
In an unreal case of community loyalty, town bully Ken Rex McElroy was gunned down in broad daylight in plain view of residents in the tiny farm town of Skidmore, Missouri. However, every single witness claimed they didn't see who did the shooting — and, since his death in 1981, the residents have remained tight-lipped in a defiant act of solidarity. The motive? McElroy had been accused of everything from assault to child molestation.
When you think of Hollywood cold cases, the Black Dahlia likely comes to mind. But what of William Desmond Taylor? The Silent Era film director was found dead in his Los Angeles home when police got a call about a "natural death." When they showed up, however, Taylor was lying on the floor... with a gun shot wound to the back. Although never confirmed, it has been suggested teen star Mary Miles Minter was having an affair with Taylor and her disapproving mother took matters into her own hands.
Well here's a story that'll keep you up at night. In New Orleans in 1918 and 1919, a mad man known to the locals as "The Axeman of New Orleans" terrorized the people of his vibrant Southern city. Beginning with Joseph Maggio and his wife, dozens of residents were butchered. The only clues left behind? A chiseled door, a bloody axe and a letter from Hell.
The disappearance of 27-year-old Amos Mortier curried national attention because, at the time of his disapperance, Mortier ran one of Madison, Wisconsin's largest marijuana operations. Although police believe he was killed over an $80,000 drug debt, no body has been found. In fact, very little has emerged that would point to Mortier's whereabouts. When friends discovered Mortier was missing, they found a half-rolled joint, records still spinning on his turntables and an empty safe. Mortier's beloved malamute, Gnosis, was later found wandering the streets. At one point, a man claimed to have murdered Mortier and fed his body to hogs, but the lead fizzled out.
In April of 1981, Glenna Sue Sharp, 36, her son John, 15, and his friend Dana Wingate, 17, were brutally murdered inside the now notorious Cabin 28 in Keddie, California. Glenna and all five of her children had been renting the cabin since the previous November, so it was her daughter Sheila who discovered the tied-up bodies of her mother, brother, and family friend. Later, it was discovered that Sue's 12-year-old daughter, Tina, was also missing — her skull and several other bones were later recovered.
When an unidentified man washed up on Somerton beach in Adelaide, Australia on Dec. 1, 1928, there were no visible signs of trauma to his body. Even the sand surrounding him appeared undisturbed. Even more perplexing? An autopsy revealed no clear cause of death. A scrap of paper in his pocket read "Tamam Shud," which means "finished" in Persian. Despite intriguing links to a local woman, the case went cold almost before it began.
The story of the Bennett family is tragic and brutal in equal measure. Having just moved into their home around Thanksgiving in 1983, the family felt safe on their quiet cul-de-sac. But on Jan. 16, 1984, a man broke in and shattered the illusion of safety in their town — he stabbed and bludgeoned Bruce, 27, and sexually assaulted and bludgeoned Bruce's wife, Debra, 26. The then sexually assaulted and fatally beat daughter Melissa, 7, and shattered 3-year-old Vanessa's face. Vanessa was the sole survivor.
Four boys innocently looking for birds' nests in Hagley Wood, England, came upon much more than they bargained for when they found a human skull in the hollow trunk of a witch elm. The year was 1943, and police soon after recovered other bones and clothing remnants from the tree base. Determined to be a woman, the skeleton had a scrap of taffeta stuffed in its mouth, suggesting she had been suffocated. Now famous graffiti reading "Who put Bella in the witch elm?" spurred interest in the case, with theories circulating that the skeleton belonged to German cabaret singer and actress Clara Bauerle. This theory has since been debunked.
In April of 2014, 22-year-old Lisanne Froon and 21-year-old Kris Kremers took off for an inocuous hike near the Panama town of Boquete while waiting for a study-abroad job to start. Sadly, they never returned. Miles up the river from where they began, some of their belongings were found — including a backpack containing a camera. The eerie thing? The images on the camera started as typical tourist-y pics of the girls exploring. However, the last 100-or-so were nightime shots of what appeared to be a riverbed, the back of someone's head, and blurry darkness. Could the girls have been trying to document clues? Were the pics taken be a killer? Remains of the girls have since been found and confirmed, but what happened to them remains a mystery.
In March of 1922 near the hamlet of Kaifeck, Bavaria, Germany, six people were found brutally murdered on their farm. Five of the victims were family: Andreas Gruber, 63; his wife, Cazilia, 72; their daughter, Viktoria, 35; and Viktoria's children, Cazilia, 7, and Josef, 2. The sixth fatality was the family maid, Maria Baumgarten, 44, who'd only just started that day. Although the murder weapon was determined to be a mattock (like a pickaxe), the trauma to the victims was so severe, it led authorities to speculate there must have been multiple weapons. Nothing was taken during the crime, ruling out robbery. Creepier still? Evidence points to the killer having lived at the farm for months prior to the crime... and sticking around after, too.
By the time 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found murdered in the second floor restroom of her dorm at the University of Alaska in 1993, she had been dead for 13 hours — raped and shot, the bright young woman was then placed in a bathtub. The lack of material evidence in the case proves astounding, with no witnesses in crowded Bartlett Hall recalling any gunshots at all. Some skeptics even contend Sophie was raped and killed elsewhere and then brought to the university by her killer, who has yet to be found.
A talented athlete with a promising future, Kendrick Johnson was only 17 in 2013 when he was found dead inside of an oversized gym mat. Although authorities insisted (and the medical examiner backed the claim) that Johnson had died accidentally while diving into the middle of the rolled up mat to retrieve a pair of gym shoes, Johnson's family never accepted the explanation. And who can blame them? It seems incredibly far-fetched. So much so that they had his body exhumed later and re-examined by an independent pathologist — who concluded based on blunt force trauma to Johnson's neck and jaw that the young man was murdered. No suspects have been pursued.
