The Mystery Remains

In April of 2014, 22-year-old Lisanne Froon and 21-year-old Kris Kremers took off for an inocuous hike near the Panama town of Boquete while waiting for a study-abroad job to start. Sadly, they never returned. Miles up the river from where they began, some of their belongings were found — including a backpack containing a camera. The eerie thing? The images on the camera started as typical tourist-y pics of the girls exploring. However, the last 100-or-so were nightime shots of what appeared to be a riverbed, the back of someone's head, and blurry darkness. Could the girls have been trying to document clues? Were the pics taken be a killer? Remains of the girls have since been found and confirmed, but what happened to them remains a mystery.