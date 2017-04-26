The power of genius

Share Pin

Einstein eventually married Mileva Maric, who had two sons, but after 11 years, the spark between the two fizzled out. Maric herself was incredibly intelligent and free-spirited, making for an unconventional wife at a time when wives were supposed to be docile and focused on domestic duties. Einstein's solution was to make a cold-hearted list of demands for her including making sure his clothes were clean, serving him three meals a day in his study, to stop speaking to him if he asked and never to expect any affection from him. She agreed to the terms but needless to say, the marriage didn't last.