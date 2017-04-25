These Episode 19 photos say a lot

Share Pin

Now that Dagon has informed Kelly that she will die once her child with Lucifer, aka the Nephilim, is born, we have a feeling Kelly is going to do all that she can to get away from the Prince of Hell.

Kelly doesn't look to comfortable on that old mattress in what appears to be some type of basement or dungeon.

Whatever the case, Kelly has a lot of decisions to make when it comes to her own life and the life of her child, whether or not he is the spawn of the devil. Yeah, we're glad we don't have to worry about all of that.