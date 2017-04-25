These Episode 19 photos say a lot

Per the episode description of Thursday's brand new Supernatural, titled "The Future," Sam seemingly finds a way to stop Lucifer's child, but of course Castiel has his own plan for Kelly. Dean also discovers that the Colt is missing and isn't happy, to say the least. As for Kelly, it appears she comes to some kind of conclusion regarding her baby.
And based on the photos, it sure seems like this just might be quite the doozy of an episode.
Now that Dagon has informed Kelly that she will die once her child with Lucifer, aka the Nephilim, is born, we have a feeling Kelly is going to do all that she can to get away from the Prince of Hell.
Kelly doesn't look to comfortable on that old mattress in what appears to be some type of basement or dungeon.
Whatever the case, Kelly has a lot of decisions to make when it comes to her own life and the life of her child, whether or not he is the spawn of the devil. Yeah, we're glad we don't have to worry about all of that.
Well, it looks like Kelly is now out of the basement/dungeon and in a hotel room. The question remains: how does she get out? Does she escape on her own or does someone help, like a beloved angel Supernatural fans know and love?
She appears to be in the room with someone and as you'll soon see, it is Castiel. Now, what will come of their meeting remains to be seen.
Castiel is feeling Kelly's baby bump, but will this be enough to convince him to not to kill the Nephilim? As he's expressed time and again, Lucifer's baby needs to die. There's also a good chance Kelly will change her mind and choose herself over her child in order to save her own life and humanity.
Either way, this is one massive decision — and one that Castiel may just play a huge part in.
Executive producer Andrew Dabb spoke with TVLine about what's ahead for the rest of Season 12 and it seems that Castiel's storyline is going to get much bigger — and possibly sadder.
Dabb explained that everything that Castiel has been doing this season has been for Sam and Dean. "Once he comes back in [from Heaven], he’s going after Kelly," Dabb said. "Once he comes into contact with her [and] her kid, a lot of his misconceptions may fall away. A big part of his time in Heaven has been gathering information, but not reorienting his thinking to the point where he’s against Sam and Dean or anything like that. It’s more like having moments of clarity in terms of why he’s doing this and the price he, personally, is willing to pay to keep Sam and Dean alive or to keep them from experiencing pain."
Here's hoping there's no need for Castiel to sacrifice himself for Sam and Dean, because that's something we just couldn't handle.
Maybe Sam and Dean look a bit surprised because they are finally reuniting with Castiel. Their angel BFF has been MIA for way too long, which is something Dean has been worrying about for some time now.
How do you think they'll react to hear that Cas has been in Heaven this whole time? Will Castiel even tell them everything? We know how everyone likes to keep secrets from each other, especially when it involves something major — like eliminating Lucifer's child.
We imagine a ton of questions are running through their minds. As you'll soon see, they come in contact with both Castiel and Kelly. So, yeah, they probably want to know what the heck is going on, especially since they haven't spoken or seen Castiel in what feels like forever.
We have a feeling Dean will press Castiel hard on his whereabouts. Let's just keep those fingers crossed that they find common ground and catch each other up sooner rather than later, because not only do they have protecting Kelly and dealing with Lucifer's child to worry about, but also Lucifer himself (who they still don't know is being "held" by Crowley) and the British Men of Letters.
Seriously, when are Sam and Dean going to find themselves some peace?
Finally! Sam, Dean and Castiel are all in the same room once again. So now what? Who knows, but it sure sounds like all that's at stake will lead to another epic finale.
Dabb also spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Season 12 finale and dished, "We’re going for a more traditional Supernatural season finale, where people will die, people will live, and people will be in danger. [The episode] leaves everyone in an extremely precarious position. We are very conscious about this whole idea of opening new worlds."
Basically, stock up on tissues, stat.
Dagon, Kelly, Lucifer's baby, Castiel and an angel blade? It sounds like the start of a bad joke, but it definitely isn't.
Either this photo is the point where Castiel possibly rescues Kelly from the Prince of Hell and transports her to a hotel room, or Castiel somehow manages to save Kelly and kill Dagon all at the same time. We doubt that latter comes true, because Princes of Hell aren't that easy to kill.
Be sure to also take note of how angry Cas looks. He seems fed up and is absolutely going above (and not just to Heaven) and beyond to protect those he loves and save the world all at once from Dagon and the Nephilim.
Remember how we told you Dean is upset after he disocovers the Colt is stolen? Well, is his bestie Castiel responsible? It sure looks like the Colt is in Castiel's hands — and that he's ready to shoot someone with it.
We have a feeling that a little bit of Season 4 Castiel is going to come back into play throughout the remainder of Season 12. He seems willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the world won't implode if or when Lucifer's child is born.
Now, let's send out positive thoughts that Castiel does what's right — and stays alive in the process.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started