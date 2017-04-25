2017 Illuminati Conspiracies

The world has been a little off in 2017. Is the Illuminati behind it all?
Apparently giving Tom Brady another ring somehow supports the Illuminati's goal of world domination. According to theorists, the reason the Patriots were able to make such a stunning Super Bowl comeback this year is because they had the organization at their backs to rig the game. No word yet how, exactly, conspiracy theorists think the Illuminati managed to rig the game -- did they deflate the balls or what? -- but their motives were obvious: Football is clearly a way to mind control the masses, and the win keeps the public in line. Or something like that.
A commercial about a secret society exposing the subliminal messaging that is making us all love avocados so, so much? Oh ya, definitely Illuminati propaganda. I mean, I guess mission accomplished because not only did this commercial make me chuckle, it also made me want some avocado.
The upcoming Ridley Scott film Alien: Covenant is now at the center of Illuminati conspiracy theories. Theorist Alex Jones claims the film will reveal Illuminati plans for the future, including evidence that the organization wants to enslave the human race and create a global super species that will rule the world.
Rumor has it that Hernandez wrote the word "Illuminati," a pyramid and an all seeing eye in blood on his prison cell walls before committing suicide. Hernandez' family reportedly wants his brain examined for trauma while conspiracy theorists are, of course, placing the blame on the secret organization.
Either Trump is Illuminati or he's a clone for the Illuminati... Yup, those are the popular theories. I'm not sure which is more terrifying. Actually, I take that back. The most terrifying thought is that he is just a corrupt man. The fact that Illuminati conspiracists are trying to give him a motive is almost like giving him an excuse. And I don't think he really deserves any at this point. But that's an article for a different day. The Trump Illuminati theory goes that he is helping to implement the Illuminati's big goal of world domination by acting as a mind controlling programmer.
Discovering the truth can be tough, especially when you're asking the big questions like: Was it the drugs or an Illuminati cover up? A Florida couple was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and, instead of going peacefully, the woman, Kristen Morrow, began threatening the cops, claiming she was a member of the Illuminati. She reportedly told the arresting officers they had no authority and that her powerful family would have their jobs. So far, the police officers have kept their jobs while Morrow is chillin' in jail.
So apparently, there's this big conspiracy that Stevie Wonder isn't actually blind... because he sits courtside at basketball games... go figure. And now, there's this new video where Wonder apparently says that he will reveal the truth about his blindness in 2017. Of course, the video has been edited so it's not even clear what truth Wonder was actually referring to or what was spliced to make it all look like some big conspiracy. But even if Wonder weren't actually blind, does that automatically make him a member of the Illuminati? Did he, like, deceive us all in order to use his supervision to capture our souls?
Beyonce's Grammy's performance was definitely trying to communicate something beyond the music. For Illuminati enthusiasts, who are convinced Queen Bey is among the elite society, her Grammys performance proved that she is in with the organization. Adele also got lumped into the conspiracy theory when she refused to accept her win for Album of the Year, a reported offering to her Illuminati family.
This is maybe my favorite 2017 Illuminati story thus far, because it is just so 2017. Apparently, the Illuminati has finally been outted as an actual society because... wait for it... Facebook verified them as an official organization. I mean, you know when the Illuminati has a blue check mark next to their name that they must be legit, amiright? Oh, the 21st century. I tracked down the "official page" and didn't see a blue check anywhere in sight, but Indy 100 has a screenshot so it must be legit. Or photoshopped. Or Facebook removed it because they're also Illuminati and they realized their critical error in adding that fateful blue checkmark.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started