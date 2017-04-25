2017 Illuminati Conspiracies

Share Pin

So apparently, there's this big conspiracy that Stevie Wonder isn't actually blind... because he sits courtside at basketball games... go figure. And now, there's this new video where Wonder apparently says that he will reveal the truth about his blindness in 2017. Of course, the video has been edited so it's not even clear what truth Wonder was actually referring to or what was spliced to make it all look like some big conspiracy. But even if Wonder weren't actually blind, does that automatically make him a member of the Illuminati? Did he, like, deceive us all in order to use his supervision to capture our souls?