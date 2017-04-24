 
11 Celebrities Who Left the Church of Scientology

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
#1/12:

They're not buying the hype

Noam Galai/Getty Images
#1/12:

They're not buying the hype

There's some surprising and not-so-surprising ex-Scientologists on this list but all of them have stories to tell.

#3/12:

Nicole Kidman

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#3/12:

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was Tom Cruise's second wife and someone who has quite a heartbreaking departure from Scientology. While it's not reported whether she was a practitioner during her marriage to Cruise, Kidman has no affiliation with Scientology currently. Sadly, the two children she and Cruise adopted chose to stay with him and it's believed they have grown up in Scientology. For her part, Kidman initially denounced the faith but, as of 2013, claims to "respect their beliefs." Huh.
#4/12:

Mimi Rogers

David Beckner/Getty Images
#4/12:

Mimi Rogers

Interestingly, Tom Cruise's first wife and former Scientologist, actor Mimi Rogers, introduced Cruise to Scientology. Rogers left the church when she divorced Cruise and is considered a "former member."

#5/12:

Christopher Reeve

Ron Galella/Getty Images
#5/12:

Christopher Reeve

The Superman actor had reportedly only dabbled with Scientology in the past. Legend has it that Reeve's interactions with Scientology ended when he was hooked up to a lie-detector machine for some unknown reason. Reeve apparently proceeded to lie throughout his interview and the ostensibly Scientology-approved machines didn't pick up on those lies. He left shortly after this encounter.

#6/12:

Leah Remini

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
#6/12:

Leah Remini

Remini is one of the most recent actors and former Scientologists who has actively spoken up about her time within this wild pseudo-religion. After 34 years as a Scientologist, she left in 2013 after negative repercussions arose from her questioning the whereabouts of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the leader of David Miscavige. She has become vocal about why Scientology does more harm than good. She has written a book about her experiences and has participated in an incredibly revealing A&E documentary on the topic. The Church of Scientology has already called her out, claiming she's made up her accusations, but Remini has never backed down from her belief that Scientology is a toxic environment for its practitioners. 

#7/12:

Jason Beghe

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
#7/12:

Jason Beghe

Beghe, currently best known for his role on Chicago P.D., is another outspoken former member of Scientology. The tough-talking actor is on record as saying that Scientology is "very dangerous for your spiritual, psychological, mental, emotional health and evolution." His comments made him the target of Scientology's allegedly more vengeful side. The retaliatory measures taken by the Church of Scientology have been well-documented over the years; the church denies they have ever harassed Beghe

#8/12:

Lisa Marie Presley

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
#8/12:

Lisa Marie Presley

The daughter of Elvis Presley was at one time a member of the Church of Scientology. Presley was apparently a high-ranking member of the church but left, reportedly announcing her departure through the song "You Ain't See Nothin' Yet." To date, there's a lot of mystery surrounding her departure and even her reason for joining. 

#9/12:

Tom Berenger

Tony Barson/Getty Images
#9/12:

Tom Berenger

Once a devoted member of Scientology, Inception star Tom Berenger left the Church of Scientology on a bitter note. There's clear answer on just how involved Berenger was with the church but he was indeed involved. Apparently, his second wife was so deep a believer it caused a rift in their relationship and as a result, Berenger has cited Scientology as the reason for his divorce. This ostensibly became the reason he left the church. 

#10/12:

Jerry Seinfeld

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
#10/12:

Jerry Seinfeld

It might surprise you that a man as amusingly cynical as comedian Jerry Seinfeld would have been a part of the Church of Scientology. Although he was never officially a Scientologist, Seinfeld did take some classes in his youth as a means of finding himself. He told Parade magazine in 2007 about his interactions with Scientology: "In my early years of stand-up it was very helpful. I took a couple of courses[...]I learned some things about communication that really got my act going."

#11/12:

Jeffrey Tambor

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
#11/12:

Jeffrey Tambor

The Transparent actor was, like Jerry Seinfeld, merely dabbled in the Church of Scientology rather than an outright practitioner. According to TIME magazine, Tambor is on the record as saying, "I took some Scientology classes at one time, studied Scientology for a while, but no more. I have nothing against it, but I am no longer a Scientologist."

#12/12:

Brad Pitt

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
#12/12:

Brad Pitt

Surprise! Betcha didn't think Brad Pitt would show up on this list, did you? Well, as it turns out, the ol' Pitt-meister took a few Scientology classes when he was dating actor Juliette Lewis (an avowed Scientologist to this day).

