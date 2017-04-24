They're not buying the hype

Share Pin

Remini is one of the most recent actors and former Scientologists who has actively spoken up about her time within this wild pseudo-religion. After 34 years as a Scientologist, she left in 2013 after negative repercussions arose from her questioning the whereabouts of Shelly Miscavige, the wife of the leader of David Miscavige. She has become vocal about why Scientology does more harm than good. She has written a book about her experiences and has participated in an incredibly revealing A&E documentary on the topic. The Church of Scientology has already called her out, claiming she's made up her accusations, but Remini has never backed down from her belief that Scientology is a toxic environment for its practitioners.