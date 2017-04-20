Get to know Alexis Ohanian

Share Pin

Ohanian is godfather to an adorable little girl named Mia. He shared a photo of the two reading on the couch last year with the caption, "Lazy Sunday with my goddaughter, Mia. She baked us cookies with her new easy bake oven, I totally beat her at tag but she changed the rules on me into Mia-ball and won somehow, then we read a book together. I do voices. My sloth is really good."