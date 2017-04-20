Get to know Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, announced yesterday that they are expecting their first child together. But who is the dashing gentleman who is Williams' partner off the courts?
Ohanian is best-known for co-founding Reddit. He serves as the site's executive chairman.
Ohanian wrote the nonfiction book Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed. In the book, Ohanian shares his own experiences on the road to success and helps guide entrepreneurs to do the same by harnessing the Internet for the power of good.
Because duh. He's actually been on the list twice now, once for work he did with a site called Breadpig and another for co-founding Reddit and investing in startups.
After Donald Trump passed the immigration ban, Ohanian wrote an open letter against the measure on Reddit. As the son of immigrants who escaped German genocide, Ohanian was especially troubled by the move, calling it "deeply un-American."
Ohanian is politically active when it comes to the web. He has gone to bat against bills that try to crack down on online copyright breaches, he's an advocate for limited internet regulations and he has been a part of campaigns that killed two bills in Congress, the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Senate's Protect IP Act (PIPA)
Ohanian is godfather to an adorable little girl named Mia. He shared a photo of the two reading on the couch last year with the caption, "Lazy Sunday with my goddaughter, Mia. She baked us cookies with her new easy bake oven, I totally beat her at tag but she changed the rules on me into Mia-ball and won somehow, then we read a book together. I do voices. My sloth is really good."
Inquiring minds wants to know. At 6'5", Ohanian is the perfect complement to Williams' 5'9" frame.
You know a man is a good man when he has some puppy love in his life. You also know he's a secure man when he gets his snuggles from a Yorkie and a Maltese on the reg.
