10 new romance novels to pick up

This year has been tough in a lot of ways for a lot of people, but 2017 isn’t all bad. First and foremost, we have a lot of amazing new romance novels coming our way, from historical flings to paranormal dalliances, from brand new series to highly anticipated finales.

We spoke with award-winning romance author Julia Kelly about the books that she is most excited about for the remainder of 2017, other than her own release, The Look of Love, the first installment of a Scottish romance series that is publishing in October with Simon & Schuster.

What’s generally exciting about the romance world in 2017? Kelly reports that bad boy billionaire love interests have been losing a bit of their shine, perhaps due to the current political climate. At the same time, sexy historical novels set in early America are gaining traction, perhaps timed to the popularity of Hamilton.

Here’s what we have to look forward to when it comes to our romance reading.