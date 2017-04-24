10 new romance novels to pick up

This year has been tough in a lot of ways for a lot of people, but 2017 isn’t all bad. First and foremost, we have a lot of amazing new romance novels coming our way, from historical flings to paranormal dalliances, from brand new series to highly anticipated finales.
We spoke with award-winning romance author Julia Kelly about the books that she is most excited about for the remainder of 2017, other than her own release, The Look of Love, the first installment of a Scottish romance series that is publishing in October with Simon & Schuster.
What’s generally exciting about the romance world in 2017? Kelly reports that bad boy billionaire love interests have been losing a bit of their shine, perhaps due to the current political climate. At the same time, sexy historical novels set in early America are gaining traction, perhaps timed to the popularity of Hamilton.
Here’s what we have to look forward to when it comes to our romance reading.
The Thing About Love, out last week, is one of the most highly anticipated romance releases of the year. Written by New York Times best-selling author Julia James, this standalone book follows the relationship of two FBI agents who have a contentious past — but also have an undercover sting to pull off.
With speed and wit, James develops her ninth novel with expert care, fun dialogue and a solid plot, not to mention lots of tension (and eventual release).
This modern-day romance takes us to Everland, Georgia, where Pepper Knight has moved from the big city in order to forward her legal career. But just when all of her best-laid plans are going awry, she meets her neighbor, the town vet, and sparks start flying. He doesn’t want drama, but she proposes a secret fling that he can’t resist.
This is a sexy, small-town contemporary romance in the vein of Kristan Higgins, and it brings with it all of the excitement of a new series along with all of the anticipation of getting a fresh book from an established author that we know and enjoy.
The first in a new series called Beards & Bondage, author Rebekah Weatherspoon takes us deep into the woods, where a city girl on a camping trip is suddenly plunged into danger, only to be saved by a bearded nature photographer who lives a solitary life in the mountains. They can’t think of a better way to get over their mutual trauma than by getting busy, and lots of hot and heavy BDSM follows.
Landing on Kindles everywhere on June 15, Royally Endowed follows the forbidden romance between royalty and a royal guard: Ellie Hammond is supposed to be looking for a prince, a duke or a count, but instead she is enamored with one of the men paid to protect her. On the other side, guard Logan St. James is just as interested as Ellie is, but he is forbidden to act on his feelings.
Readers are hoping Royally Endowed will be as hot a contemporary fairy tale as the first two books in the Royally series.
Kelly says, “This is the last book in the Compass series, and it’s a book everyone’s been waiting for. The main character is Reyes, who has been presented as complicated and mysterious, and this will be his happily ever after. [Parker] writes very emotional, elegant BDSM.”
The sixth Compass book focuses on the relationship between Reyes Walter, a rich and powerful man who doesn’t think he is looking for love, and Allie Hart, a hardworking man trying to focus on his obligations instead of relationships with strange men. Soon, though, things get kinky (and romantic).
Kelly says, “Sarah MacLean is a big historical romance author, and every time there’s a release, people are clamoring for it. She tends to write really strong heroines who can go toe-to-toe with very sexy, but not too pushy, alpha heroes. They’re a lot of fun, and she writes beautifully.”
The Day of the Duchess a classic historical romance and the second book in the three-book Scandal & Scoundrel series. It follows the Duke and Duchess of Haven, who have a complicated past together and an intense love/hate relationship. The duke has one summer to win back his wife, but it is hard to forget the past.
In her debut with Avon Books, standout contemporary romance author Alisha Rai is releasing the first novel in the Forbidden Hearts series, Hate to Want You. The erotic romance follows Livvy Kane and Nicholas Chandler, who meet once a year for a steamy bedroom session, but whose family politics prevent anything more. When Kane misses their sexy annual night of pleasure and also moves back to their hometown, their lives become entwined again.
Kelly says, "Alisha Rai is an emotional and sexy writer, and her books stand out as great examples of erotic romance. She’s a big advocate for diversity in romance, authors and characters."
The first in the Girl Meets Duke series, The Duchess Deal is a classic historical romance by established best-selling author Tessa Dare. A librarian by training, Dare has won the Romance Writers of America’s RITA award twice and multiple RT Book Reviews Reviewer’s Choice Awards for her first 14 steamy, fun and sexy reads.
In The Duchess Deal, Dare follows the very untraditional marriage of the Duke of Ashbury and Emma Gladstone, who tie the knot, but only under a very specific set of rules. On his end: They can’t kiss, and she can’t ask about his battle-torn past. On her end: They must have dinner together every evening — with unlimited teasing.
Another historical romance pick, The Duke by Katherine Ashe is the third in The Devil’s Duke series, where we meet Lady Amarantha Vale and Gabriel Hume. The two share a fiery past, and six years later, both are hiding secrets. Now a recluse in a towering castle, Hume is hard to access in every way, but Lady Vale is persistent and determined.
Witty and seductive, this novel holds all of the best attributes of a great historical romance, and Ashe’s award-winning writing is sure to both pleasure and please.
As Marlie Lynch tries to do her small part for the Union during the Civil War, her world is turned upside down when she meets and shelters escaped prisoner and philosopher Ewan McCall. A stunning secret about her past has them seeking the shelter of the Underground Railroad, and as they fight for freedom and run for their lives, love blooms.
Kelly says, “This Civil War romance is lovely and beautifully written, and it doesn’t look like anything else that’s out there right now. Her first book in the series is about espionage, and this follows the tormented, sexy brother from the first book. Cole is a wonderful writer and a rising star in romance.”
