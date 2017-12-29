Celebrity robberies in 2017

This year has been dubbed the year of the celebrity split (see: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris *sob*), but romantic rifts will have to share their stronghold. Celebrity break-ins, not breakups, have taken over.
Whether celebrity robberies are on the rise or we simply hear about them more due to increased media coverage, the number of burglaries that have occurred so far this year seems staggering. And no one — whether they’re A-list, D-list or somewhere in between — is immune.
From reality TV stars to pop singers to Hollywood’s elite, celebrities across the spectrum have fallen prey to home invasions. Fortunately, no one has been seriously injured, although Real Housewife Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were reportedly bound and beaten when her home was robbed.
Yes, 2017 has already been a bad one for celebrities and their valuables. So, lock your doors and hide your jewels — until authorities are able to effectively target these thieves, anyone’s home could be next on the list.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the latest celebrity targeted after a spate of high-profile robberies that has continued all year. While Richards and her family were on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, reports say more than $1 million worth of jewelery, including $150,000 in watches alone, was stolen from their new Encino, California home. The break in was discovered by the Richards' housekeeper, and police told People magazine that they don't have any early leads.
Leave it to Kelly Clarkson to always find the silver lining in every situation! After revealing to Extra that she and husband Brandon's L.A. home was "bashed in" by burglars on Nov. 29, the plucky singer remained positive. "Other than that little hiccup, everything has been really great in our lives, and we're very blessed and grateful," she said. "Even in that scenario we weren't in the house, which is a blessing."
Burglars hit Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home on July 19, making away with jewelry reportedly worth hundreds of thousands. The Younger star was on vacation in Canada with her son, Luca.
Spade's home was robbed while he was out of town between May 27 and June 2. TMZ reports he lost $80,000 in cash and jewelry.
A$AP Rocky lost $1.5 million in jewels and other valuables when three men, one of them armed, broke into his home May 17. Rocky wasn't home at the time, but a female relative of his was confronted by the men. They tried to steal a safe, then took the jewelry and left her uninjured.
Amber Rose, her son, her mom, her assistant and bodyguards were all asleep when a man broke into her home through a window that leads to her pantry in the early hours of May 17. The man reportedly didn't take anything from the home, but spent at least four hours inside it while everyone was asleep.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were bound and brutally beaten during a home invasion that took place over Mother's Day weekend. Police say the burglars made off with money and jewelry, leaving both the victims tied up. They were able to free themselves and call 911, but only after the burglars had left the home. They were treated at a local hospital, but released the same day.
Back in January, Lakers player Derek Fisher's L.A. home was burglarized, and the thieves took more than items of monetary value. Reportedly, Fisher's five NBA championship rings were stolen in the heist. The Washington Post reports that at least two of the rings were highly personalized, meaning the thieves will have a hard time selling them without being caught. Despite this, there has been no news of any arrests yet.
Alanis Morissette lost the most out of anyone on our list. Thieves broke into her Brentwood home and made off with approximately $2 million in jewels. Ouch! On the up side, Morissette and her family weren't home at the time of the robbery, so everyone was safe and sound.
One of dog trainer Cesar Millan's L.A. homes was robbed back in January, with the culprits taking off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, TMZ reported. Millan was in Asia at the time of the break-in, but security cameras were functioning and caught the entire robbery on tape, which could be key in identifying the criminals.
Karma may have had something to do with this one. Lakers player Nick Young's home was burglarized for the second time in 2017. Young had gotten smart, though, and put his things in a safe. Unfortunately, that didn't deter the thieves. They just stole the entire safe, which held approximately $500,000 in cash and valuables.
After Kendall Jenner's home was robbed in March, a CSI investigator analyzed the scene for clues. No word yet if there are any suspects in the case; however, TMZ is reporting that police are confident it was an inside job. Jenner was having a party at her home when the robbery occurred and about $200,000 in jewelry was snatched.
Dodgers player Yasiel Puig is out $500,000 in jewels and valuables, according to CBS. He was out of town for spring training when thieves reportedly forced their way into his home and made off with three high-end Rolex watches, among other items.
Emmy Rossum lost $150,000 when her home was burglarized at the end of March, according to Fox News. She thanked the L.A. police department for their dedication and effort following the incident. No word yet if police have been able to charge any suspects in the robbery.
In the early hours of Sunday, May 21, Scott Disick became the latest celebrity robbery victim when his Hidden Hills home in California was burglarized. According to the Lost Hills Station deputies, the home had been ransacked. No one was home at the time, and the suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived.
