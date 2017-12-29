Celebrity robberies in 2017

Share Pin

This year has been dubbed the year of the celebrity split (see: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris *sob*), but romantic rifts will have to share their stronghold. Celebrity break-ins, not breakups, have taken over.

Whether celebrity robberies are on the rise or we simply hear about them more due to increased media coverage, the number of burglaries that have occurred so far this year seems staggering. And no one — whether they’re A-list, D-list or somewhere in between — is immune.

From reality TV stars to pop singers to Hollywood’s elite, celebrities across the spectrum have fallen prey to home invasions. Fortunately, no one has been seriously injured, although Real Housewife Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were reportedly bound and beaten when her home was robbed.

Yes, 2017 has already been a bad one for celebrities and their valuables. So, lock your doors and hide your jewels — until authorities are able to effectively target these thieves, anyone’s home could be next on the list.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.