Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years — from Her Videos to the Carpet

It's Britney, bitch

C.Smith/WENN
It's Britney, bitch

Britney Spears' style through the years is kinda like pizza. Even when it's bad, it's so, so good.

1999 MTV VMAs

Sidewalk/WENN
1999 MTV VMAs

But by September, her look had changed.

2000 VMAs

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images
2000 VMAs

Spears and Christina Aguilera totally defined what it meant to be a pop star in 2000.

2000 AMAs

WENN
2000 AMAs

Brit-Brit with that plunging neckline.

Live in concert in 2000

WENN
Live in concert in 2000

Is Spears taking the stage or about to fly to the moon in this astronaut-inspired costume?

2000 VMAs

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images
2000 VMAs

We don't like to overuse the word "dude," but dude, Spears looked so hot in this nude ensemble.

'Oops!... I Did It Again'

Giphy
'Oops!... I Did It Again'

If you tell us you didn't memorize the choreography to "Oops," you're a bold-faced liar.

2001 AMAs red carpet

BSpearsLatino/Twitter
2001 AMAs red carpet

Ah, the Canadian tuxedo. #neverforget

'I'm a Slave 4 U'

Giphy
'I'm a Slave 4 U'

Remember when jeans were so low-rise, a weekly brazilian was mandatory? Yeah, we can thank Spears for that.

2001 VMAs red carpet

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2001 VMAs red carpet

If it weren't for the lace, this would be underwear.

2001 VMAs

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2001 VMAs

Jenna Jameson once said the "Slave" video made her want to bathe in Spears' sweat. Totally understandable.

2002 'Crossroads' premiere

WENN
2002 'Crossroads' premiere

In 2002, that hat was everything.

2003 VMAs

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2003 VMAs

Remember the triple kiss? It rocked the world.

'Toxic'

Giphy
'Toxic'

It's hard to pick a favorite look from Spears' "Toxic" video.

The "Toxic" flight attendant

Giphy
The "Toxic" flight attendant

But it might be this one.

Winner!

Giphy
Winner!

Nope, we changed our minds. A naked Spears' covered in diamonds rules the "Toxic" vid.

Live on 'TRL'

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Live on 'TRL'

Spears lookin' all cute on TRL in 2003.

2004 BBMAs

POP/WENN
2004 BBMAs

Come on, did you really think you'd get through this slideshow without at least one picture of K-Fed?

Live in Miami

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Live in Miami

Spears proved once and for all in 2004 that no one can wear a latex bodysuit better than she can.

2007 VMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2007 VMAs

OK, it wasn't her best performance. But she still looked hot as shit.

2011 VMAs

WENN
2011 VMAs

She's been raking in those awards for-ev-er.

2013

FayesVision/WENN
2013

At the premiere of Smurfs 2 with her adorable little boys.

2013 Oscars party

FayesVision/WENN
2013 Oscars party

The back of this dress is gorg.

2014 PCAs

Brian To/WENN
2014 PCAs

Is it just us, or was Spears' giving off a little Anna Faris vibe? 

All grown up

Patrick Hoffmann/WENN
All grown up

Spears looking super sophisticated while promoting her lingerie line.

2015 VMAs

Brian To/WENN
2015 VMAs

One word: DAMN.

2015 Teen Choice awards

Brian To/WENN
2015 Teen Choice awards

Spears pulled off the 2015 pastel hair trend perfectly.

2016 BBMAs

Judy Eddy/WENN
2016 BBMAs

Beach vibes.

2016 BBMAs

JB Lacroix/Getty Images
2016 BBMAs

Another iconic award show moment, courtesy of Ms. Britney Spears.

'Slumber Party'

Giphy
'Slumber Party'

It's 2017, and it's clear that Spears isn't slowing down anytime soon.

