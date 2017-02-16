It's Britney, bitch

Britney Spears' style through the years is kinda like pizza. Even when it's bad, it's so, so good.
In Jan. 1999, Spears was lookin' all angelic.
But by September, her look had changed.
Spears and Christina Aguilera totally defined what it meant to be a pop star in 2000.
Brit-Brit with that plunging neckline.
Is Spears taking the stage or about to fly to the moon in this astronaut-inspired costume?
We don't like to overuse the word "dude," but dude, Spears looked so hot in this nude ensemble.
If you tell us you didn't memorize the choreography to "Oops," you're a bold-faced liar.
Ah, the Canadian tuxedo. #neverforget
Remember when jeans were so low-rise, a weekly brazilian was mandatory? Yeah, we can thank Spears for that.
If it weren't for the lace, this would be underwear.
Jenna Jameson once said the "Slave" video made her want to bathe in Spears' sweat. Totally understandable.
In 2002, that hat was everything.
Remember the triple kiss? It rocked the world.
It's hard to pick a favorite look from Spears' "Toxic" video.
But it might be this one.
Nope, we changed our minds. A naked Spears' covered in diamonds rules the "Toxic" vid.
Spears lookin' all cute on TRL in 2003.
Come on, did you really think you'd get through this slideshow without at least one picture of K-Fed?
Spears proved once and for all in 2004 that no one can wear a latex bodysuit better than she can.
OK, it wasn't her best performance. But she still looked hot as shit.
She's been raking in those awards for-ev-er.
At the premiere of Smurfs 2 with her adorable little boys.
The back of this dress is gorg.
Is it just us, or was Spears' giving off a little Anna Faris vibe?
Spears looking super sophisticated while promoting her lingerie line.
One word: DAMN.
Spears pulled off the 2015 pastel hair trend perfectly.
Beach vibes.
Another iconic award show moment, courtesy of Ms. Britney Spears.
It's 2017, and it's clear that Spears isn't slowing down anytime soon.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started