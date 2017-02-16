 
The Oscars 2017 Presenters List Alone Will Get You Pumped for the Show

Who's presenting at the 2017 Oscars?

ABC/Randy Holmes
Who's presenting at the 2017 Oscars?

So many A-list celebs, that's who.

Chris Evans

Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Chris Evans

Evans is best known for his role as Marvel's Captain America.

Dakota Johnson

Sean Thorton/WENN.com
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson had a bit role in The Social Network before landing the lead role in 50 Shades of Grey.

Amy Adams

Joe Alvarez/WENN
Amy Adams

Adams garnered buzz for starring in 2016's Arrival as well as Nocturnal Animals

Alicia Vikander

WENN.com
Alicia Vikander

Vikander is currently filming 2018's Tomb Raider, in which she'll play video game hero Lana Croft. 

Brie Larson

Apega/WENN.com
Brie Larson

Larson won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 2015's Room.

Emma Stone

WENN.com
Emma Stone

Stone stars in the jazz musical La La Land and is nominated for Best Actress.

Felicity Jones

WENN.com
Felicity Jones

Jones starred as heroine Jyn Erso in Rogue One, the most recent installment of the Star Wars franchise.

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Boardman/WENN.com
Dwayne Johnson

Johnson is the larger-than-life (literally) demigod Maui in Disney's Moana

Hailee Steinfeld

Dan Jackman/WENN.com
Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld won acclaim for her role in last year's The Edge of Seventeen.

Gael García Bernal

Drew Altizer/WENN.com
Gael García Bernal

Bernal stars in not one but TWO of the films nominated for Best Foreign Language Film: Desierto and Neruda

David Oyelowo

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
David Oyelowo

Oyelowo won critical acclaim for portraying Martin Luther King, Jr., in 2014's Selma

Halle Berry

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com
Halle Berry

X-Men's Berry will be presenting this year.

John Cho

WENN.com
John Cho

Cho is best known for his role in the reboot Star Trek movies as Hikaru Sulu. 

Javier Bardem

Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com
Javier Bardem

Bardem won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for No Country for Old Men.

Janelle Monáe

WENN.com
Janelle Monáe

Monáe features in two of this year's Best Picture nominees: Moonlight and Hidden Figures

Jamie Dornan

WENN.com
Jamie Dornan

Dornan appeared on TV shows Once Upon a Time and The Fall before being cast as the lead in Fifty Shades of Grey

Leonardo DiCaprio

WENN.com
Leonardo DiCaprio

Come on, you guys. It's Leonardo DiCaprio

Leslie Mann

Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com
Leslie Mann

Mann starred in 2016's The Comedian with Robert DeNiro. 

Riz Ahmed

Daniel Deme/WENN.com
Riz Ahmed

Ahmed's character Bodhi Rook in Rogue One was a fan favorite.

Mark Rylance

WENN.com
Mark Rylance

Rylance stars in the upcoming war flick Dunkirk along with – no, really – One Direction's Harry Styles.

Samuel L. Jackson

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com
Samuel L. Jackson

If Samuel L. Jackson wasn't at an Oscars ceremony, it would be cause for alarm. 

Kate McKinnon

Jeff Grossman/WENN.com
Kate McKinnon

McKinnon has swept Saturday Night Live by storm with her impersonations of Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway.

Shirley MacLaine

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
Shirley MacLaine

MacLaine is a recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award and is also a national treasure.

Scarlett Johansson

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com
Scarlett Johansson

Johansson stars in the upcoming Ghost in the Shell

