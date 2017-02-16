Who's presenting at the 2017 Oscars?

So many A-list celebs, that's who.
Theron won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 200 for her performance in Monster.
Evans is best known for his role as Marvel's Captain America.
Dakota Johnson had a bit role in The Social Network before landing the lead role in 50 Shades of Grey.
Adams garnered buzz for starring in 2016's Arrival as well as Nocturnal Animals.
Vikander is currently filming 2018's Tomb Raider, in which she'll play video game hero Lana Croft.
Larson won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 2015's Room.
Stone stars in the jazz musical La La Land and is nominated for Best Actress.
Jones starred as heroine Jyn Erso in Rogue One, the most recent installment of the Star Wars franchise.
Johnson is the larger-than-life (literally) demigod Maui in Disney's Moana.
Steinfeld won acclaim for her role in last year's The Edge of Seventeen.
Bernal stars in not one but TWO of the films nominated for Best Foreign Language Film: Desierto and Neruda.
Oyelowo won critical acclaim for portraying Martin Luther King, Jr., in 2014's Selma.
X-Men's Berry will be presenting this year.
Cho is best known for his role in the reboot Star Trek movies as Hikaru Sulu.
Bardem won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for No Country for Old Men.
Monáe features in two of this year's Best Picture nominees: Moonlight and Hidden Figures.
Dornan appeared on TV shows Once Upon a Time and The Fall before being cast as the lead in Fifty Shades of Grey.
Come on, you guys. It's Leonardo DiCaprio.
Mann starred in 2016's The Comedian with Robert DeNiro.
Ahmed's character Bodhi Rook in Rogue One was a fan favorite.
Rylance stars in the upcoming war flick Dunkirk along with – no, really – One Direction's Harry Styles.
If Samuel L. Jackson wasn't at an Oscars ceremony, it would be cause for alarm.
McKinnon has swept Saturday Night Live by storm with her impersonations of Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway.
MacLaine is a recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award and is also a national treasure.
Johansson stars in the upcoming Ghost in the Shell.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started