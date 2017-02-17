What you don't see on HGTV

If you live and die by Joanna Gaines design advice or can't go a week without tuning into House Hunters, join the club — we're just as addicted to HGTV as you are. But this is reality TV we're talking about, and you know what that means: behind-the-scenes secrets. Check out the suprising tidbits we dug up on our favorite shows.
In an interview with the blog Holy Craft, Fixer Upper homeowners Jaime Ferguson revealed of she and husband Kyle's experience that most of the furniture you see on reveal day is staging furniture. Although homeowners are given the option to buy, most — including the Fergusons — must contend with their already tapped-out budget.
Don't worry, though — the homeowners featured on Fixer Upper do get a few special keepsakes for their time on the show. While the majority of the furniture and decor is carted off, the couple gets to keep any custom design work created by Clint or Chip and Joanna (not to mention have an insanely beautiful "new" home).
Sometimes, by the time a couple is accepted onto the show, they're already living in their fixer upper! "We were unique in that we lived in the home for five weeks before renovation began, so that was interesting," Rachel Whyte told Country Living. "And we basically lived as nomads for the entire time the house was being renovated."
Ever wonder how Joanna manages to nail the couple's design aesthetic on the head every single time, despite only meeting them for a few brief moments? Well, Whyte explained that Jo asks all of her clients to create a special Pinterest board. "We were also unique in that Luke and I both created Pinterest boards," she added, "so she had the challenge of making us both happy."
They say money can't buy you happiness, but if you're on Fixer Upper, the contrary might be true. In the case of the Fergusons, their budget included the entire home being renovated. With the Whytes, however, Magnolia only renovated what was revealed on the show — the couple renovated the remaining two bedrooms and two bathrooms themselves, although Rachel admits, "We should have had Chip and Joanna do it all!"
As you may have gathered, most of the homeowners chosen for the show are either already under contract on their fixer upper or at least have their minds made up about it. Touring other properties is mainly for production value, although Rachel swears her reactions (even to the home they already had) were genuine.
Estranged husband-and-wife hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa make it seem on the show as though they make all of their real estate purchases on-the-fly, having very little time to consider their options. However, Christina admits it's actually quite the opposite. "We spend a lot of time driving around, looking for houses that might be good investments," she says.
Most of the pair's "day job," in fact, is far less exciting than the dramatic purchase, exploration, demo and reno of the homes they flip. Christina reveals that the bulk of their time is spent doing everything from approaching potential private lenders to attending networking events.
It's easy to get enthralled in the hunt for the perfect house and forget what goes into creating a show like this. According to Huffington Post, House Hunters airs an average of 1.22 new episodes per day. To do this, they have a mininum of 15 teams constantly filming episodes in the U.S. For House Hunters International? Make that 25 teams always on the go.
As is often the case on Fixer Upper, choosing from multiple homes is but an illusion. On the blog Hooked on Houses, "house hunter" Bobi Jenson explains that their family had already closed on their home and "had to scramble to find houses to tour and pretend we were considering."
OK, so the whole house-choosing thing is a charade. Want to know how you can tell which house the homebuyer has already picked? Check out their hair. The contestants are filmed in their old house and their new house around the same time — they are revisited months later to film going into the other "options."
This is reality TV we're talking about, so it's not entirely surprising the producers want to amplify any storyline that could juice up the episode. If the homebuyers have a story that has been "overdone" or the producers don't feel is engaging, they will change it to suit a more interesting narrative, according to Fame 10.
If you watch the show, you know that Jonathan almost always feels a bit frazzled as the project wears on due to the tight time constraints. But, hey, that's how they make the show work — and they don't do it alone. To pull off their aggressive production schedule, Property Brothers employs three crews to work on each house.
On Fixer Upper, whether or not Chip and Joanna renovate the whole house seems to be contingent upon budget. But on Property Brothers, the strict timeline of four to seven weeks prohibits whole-house overhauls. According to Fame 10, homeowners typically have to choose between the two most sought-after home renos: the kitchen or bathroom.
Want to be on the show? Better grab a spouse, partner, friend or family member! Property Brothers apparently does not work with individuals. In addition, you should make sure whomever you grab has a healthy bank account — the show requires applicants to have a reno budget of at least $65,000.
So you manage to get on the show, you spend your hard-earned money on a beautiful home makeover, and, when all is said and done, you have to say goodbye to the beautiful furnishings that now fill your home. Or do you? Unlike Fixer Upper, Property Brothers offers a $20,000 to $25,000 furnishings allowance. Hooray!
