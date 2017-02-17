What you don't see on HGTV

Share Pin

They say money can't buy you happiness, but if you're on Fixer Upper, the contrary might be true. In the case of the Fergusons, their budget included the entire home being renovated. With the Whytes, however, Magnolia only renovated what was revealed on the show — the couple renovated the remaining two bedrooms and two bathrooms themselves, although Rachel admits, "We should have had Chip and Joanna do it all!"