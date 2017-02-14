An extraordinary life

Share Pin

The meticulous documentation of Princess Diana's life was both a blessing and a curse. Because of the numerous photos taken of her, there are countless images that keep her fresh in our minds — though she was killed nearly 20 years ago. On the other hand, the paparazzi was also a huge factor in her untimely death.

From royal controversy to worldwide humanitarian efforts, Princess Diana's life was anything but ordinary. Here's a photographic journey through it.

Originally published September 2009. Updated February 2017.