Are you ready for things to get stranger?

Something tells me these new photos foretell of many oddities coming our way.
It's entirely plausible that after spending all of Season 1 strung out and upset that her son was missing, Joyce would be a bit skittish when Will comes into any new harm. This photo indicates precisely that. As Dustin and new girl Sadie look on, Joyce holds Will's shoulders and looks at him sternly. It could be said that Will, Dustin and Max were playing around outside when Will either had a flashback to the Upside Down, or maybe — just maybe — he coughed up another slug-like creature.
Hopper appears to be on the hunt for something (Eleven?!) in this latest image. Is he searching for the opening to the Upside Down in the woods near Hawkins? Nancy and Jonathan managed to find it back in Season 1. Or perhaps he's leaving more supplies for Eleven and he got startled, then had to check to see what was nearby.
The mystery builds.
Welp. Looks of fear never signal good things to come, right?
Nancy and Jonathan are together — romantically or platonically? anything is possible — and it appears they're being followed. What's got them all nervous and looking out of the car's back window with those saucer eyes? It would appear that our fave local teen sleuths are teaming up for a new adventure.
Will has gone through a lot: kidnapped, sucked into a scary alternate dimension, frightened out of his wits and returned seemingly in one piece but definitely a changed young man. Or did you forget he coughed up a sickly slug-like being at the end of Season 1?
It would seem that Will still feels like the odd man out when he heads back to school. That's understandable; everyone thought he was dead. It looks like he'll be sorting through his intense trauma while trying to avoid being the local curiosity in Season 2.
There's probably more tricks than treats waiting for Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas when they head out for some candy on Halloween. It would appear that the boys are about to run into some trouble while they're out. Will it simply be some trouble with the local toughs like Steve Harrington? Or is this precious Hawkins quartet about to run into something super sinister?
Dustin, adorable as he is, doesn't appear to be messing around when it comes to his role as a Ghostbuster. While the other kids of Hawkins Middle School might think he's just trying to be a Ghostbustin' Bill Murray-type, we all know that he actually has to fight some serious monsters.
The only question left is: What's he looking at? Is he worried that he's being followed?
Eleven was not present in the newly-released images but she was in the Season 2 trailer. Did you spot her?
Right at the beginning, when Mike yells out "Eleven!" a pair of eyes shoots open. There's a little blood around one nostril, which can only mean this is one person: It's Eleven. She got horrific nosebleeds when she used her powers, so perhaps she still gets them when she can feel Mike (who she bonded with in Season 1) reaching out to her.
The same goes for the second moment in trailer, when we see her in pain, with her hands over her face. She has a new look, but we already saw that on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. That curly mop is unmistakable: Eleven does come back but she is not the same person.
Hey, Hopper, what the heck are you burying here? This looks a bit sinister: Hopper, viciously shoveling at twilight, looking like he has to do the job quickly lest he be discovered. This is part of a quicker moment from the Season 2 trailer; there is nothing but curiosity stemming from this photo.
It looks like some secret agents are up to no good in Season 2. Are they watching old footage from the experiments that were done on Eleven? Or is there something new and sinister brewing with another young test subject? This is definitely very, very ominous. We all know the kind of trauma and fear that wormed it's way into Eleven's psyche. Is there another child who will become just like her in Season 2?
The Upside Down is here. Well, it's in the sleepy, '80s-tastic town of Hawkins, Indiana.
In the Season 2 trailer, Will looks out of his front door and sees what appears to be a massive Demogorgon-like beast looming outside. Now, we know that Will was prone to hallucinations when he returned from the Upside Down at the end of Season 1. Is he hallucinating Here? Or perhaps he is able to see the future and this is the fate the awaits the residents of Hawkins by the end of Season 2 (or maybe even Season 3)? There looks to be alot of trouble on the horizon and Will may be the key to stopping it.
