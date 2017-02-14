Are you ready for things to get stranger?

Share Pin

Eleven was not present in the newly-released images but she was in the Season 2 trailer. Did you spot her?

Right at the beginning, when Mike yells out "Eleven!" a pair of eyes shoots open. There's a little blood around one nostril, which can only mean this is one person: It's Eleven. She got horrific nosebleeds when she used her powers, so perhaps she still gets them when she can feel Mike (who she bonded with in Season 1) reaching out to her.

The same goes for the second moment in trailer, when we see her in pain, with her hands over her face. She has a new look, but we already saw that on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. That curly mop is unmistakable: Eleven does come back but she is not the same person.