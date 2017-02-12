 
Fashion At The Grammy Awards 2017 Was... Something Else

Lauren Kelly

by

Lauren Joskowitz is an LA-based Entertainment Editor and Reporter.

Grammy Awards 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Grammy Awards 2017

When it comes to fashion at the Grammy Awards, celebrities never disappoint.

Jason Derulo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Derulo

Winter is coming and Derulo is prepared. 

Someone who calls herself Girl Crush

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Someone who calls herself Girl Crush

World, meet Girl Crush: "LA's newest pop tart" Chuck E. Cheese's biggest fan. 

Taraji P Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P Henson

Hunger Games' Effie Trinket would be living for this dress right now if she was a real person. 

Solange Knowles

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Solange Knowles

If Knowles doesn't win a Grammy (which she should), at least she looks like one!

Cee Lo Green

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cee Lo Green

While we understand why you'd think this was CP30 on the Grammys red carpet, you'd be mistaken. 

Rose Mcgowan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rose Mcgowan

It's kind of fucked up no one told McGowan she got macaroni and cheese in her hair. Help a girl out!

Halsey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Halsey

Here we have a 21st century recreation of Genie from Aladdin.

Joy Villa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joy Villa

It gets worse. The back of her dress says "TRUMP." Don't even get us started... 

Nick Jonas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick Jonas

I think it's safe to say if a black suit jacket and a bedazzled jean jacket procreated, this is what we'd get.

Katy Perry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Katy Perry

So many things were going so right until we saw the bottom of this dress.

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Gaga made everyone thiiiiirsty, as usual. Her Superbowl 'belly roll' haters can sit down now. 

Karen Fairchild

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Karen Fairchild

We're going to go out on a limb here and guess Fairchild's dress was inspired by a rug. 

Rihanna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rihanna

Riri rockin' that underboob tat... excuse me while I head to the nearest tattoo parlor near me. 

Santigold

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Santigold

I tried to find the cryptic symbolism behind a three headed snake... I couldn't.

Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

And when all hope is lost, J. Lo shows up and slays

