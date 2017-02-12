Grammy Awards 2017

When it comes to fashion at the Grammy Awards, celebrities never disappoint.
If Princess Leia attended the Grammys, this is what I imagine she'd wear (We miss you, Carrie Fisher!).
Winter is coming and Derulo is prepared.
World, meet Girl Crush: "LA's newest pop tart" Chuck E. Cheese's biggest fan.
Hunger Games' Effie Trinket would be living for this dress right now if she was a real person.
If Knowles doesn't win a Grammy (which she should), at least she looks like one!
While we understand why you'd think this was CP30 on the Grammys red carpet, you'd be mistaken.
It's kind of fucked up no one told McGowan she got macaroni and cheese in her hair. Help a girl out!
Here we have a 21st century recreation of Genie from Aladdin.
It gets worse. The back of her dress says "TRUMP." Don't even get us started...
I think it's safe to say if a black suit jacket and a bedazzled jean jacket procreated, this is what we'd get.
So many things were going so right until we saw the bottom of this dress.
Gaga made everyone thiiiiirsty, as usual. Her Superbowl 'belly roll' haters can sit down now.
We're going to go out on a limb here and guess Fairchild's dress was inspired by a rug.
Riri rockin' that underboob tat... excuse me while I head to the nearest tattoo parlor near me.
I tried to find the cryptic symbolism behind a three headed snake... I couldn't.
And when all hope is lost, J. Lo shows up and slays.
