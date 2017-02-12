Grammys aren't just about the performances

The awards are only a small part of the Grammys, but the speeches still packed quite the punch.
Best New Artist
"I know people think independence means you do it by yoursef, but independence means freedom."
Best Rap Album
"I didn't think that we were gonna get this one, so I don't have cool stuff to say this time... This is for every indie artist who's been doing this mix-tape stuff... It's another one, baby!
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"This story starts in Columbus, Ohio, and it was a few years ago... I called him [Josh Dun] up and I said, 'You want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys?' As we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear. So Josh turns to me and says, "If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this." - Tyler Joseph
Best Country Solo Performance
"Eleven years ago, I went to my first-ever Grammy camp, and it's crazy to be here a decade later."
Best Urban Contemporary Album, Lemonade
“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep Southern culture...
We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first to their own families as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves. And have no doubt that they are beautiful, intelligent and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race. And I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes."
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!