8 Women Donald Trump Has Tried (& Failed) to Silence Since Becoming President

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/8:

Women who won't be silenced

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com
From his tweets to his speeches, Donald Trump has tried to silence many women already in his presidency. As if!

#3/8:

Hillary Clinton

Johnny Louis/WENN.com
Donald Trump tried to say he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton due to voter fraud as if he needed to debase Clinton anymore than he already has. Wrong!

#4/8:

Nancy Pelosi

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer held a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court building and ran into some mic trouble, so Trump took the opportunity to call them a "mess" before adding "just like Dem party!" Keep it classy, Mr. President.

#5/8:

Celebs at the Women's March

Supplied by WENN.com
"Celebs hurt cause badly," Trump tweeted in reaction to the Women's March. Yes, because how dare celebrities have a voice that they use for causes they believe in like all the other millions of people who attended the protest.

#6/8:

Melissa McCarthy & 'SNL'

NBC
According to Politico, Trump was most upset a woman (Melissa McCarthy) had portrayed Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. The outlet reported, "...the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job."

#7/8:

Elizabeth Warren

CBS
After Senator Elizabeth Warren was banned from the floor for trying to read a letter by Coretta Scott King, Trump apparently thought it was a good time to rub it in during a meeting with ten senators last Thursday. He reportedly called Senator Warren "Pocahontas," several times, his nickname for the senator based on the fact that she reportedly has some Cherokee heritage that hasn't been proven. 

#8/8:

Sexual assault victims

'The Washington Post'
"Grab them by the pussy," became the words that feuled women's shared disgust for Trump. Following the release of the video, multiple women came out saying they had, in fact, been assaulted by Trump, but since he won the presidency their voices seem to have fallen by the wayside. We will not forget.

