Women who won't be silenced

From his tweets to his speeches, Donald Trump has tried to silence many women already in his presidency. As if!
Meryl Streep gave a heartfelt speech during the Golden Globes about the state of our country, including politics. Trump's response on Twitter: "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a....."
Donald Trump tried to say he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton due to voter fraud as if he needed to debase Clinton anymore than he already has. Wrong!
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer held a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court building and ran into some mic trouble, so Trump took the opportunity to call them a "mess" before adding "just like Dem party!" Keep it classy, Mr. President.
"Celebs hurt cause badly," Trump tweeted in reaction to the Women's March. Yes, because how dare celebrities have a voice that they use for causes they believe in like all the other millions of people who attended the protest.
According to Politico, Trump was most upset a woman (Melissa McCarthy) had portrayed Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. The outlet reported, "...the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job."
After Senator Elizabeth Warren was banned from the floor for trying to read a letter by Coretta Scott King, Trump apparently thought it was a good time to rub it in during a meeting with ten senators last Thursday. He reportedly called Senator Warren "Pocahontas," several times, his nickname for the senator based on the fact that she reportedly has some Cherokee heritage that hasn't been proven.
"Grab them by the pussy," became the words that feuled women's shared disgust for Trump. Following the release of the video, multiple women came out saying they had, in fact, been assaulted by Trump, but since he won the presidency their voices seem to have fallen by the wayside. We will not forget.
