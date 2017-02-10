The Grammys musical lineup

 
2017 Grammys Performers: Get Ready for Some of the Most Insane Collaborations

Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com, WENN
With this being one of the most intensely progressive years in music so far, artists have been releasing singles and albums left and right, most notably Beyoncé's LemonadeDarkness and Light by John Legend and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic. And now, it's time for us to honor their hard work; so what better way to do that than by watching the Grammys this Sunday on CBS? The amazing live performances to come with it? Here's who'll be taking the stage on Grammy night at 8/7c.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com, RWong/WENN.com
Both country powerhouse stars will be teaming up, sure to make for an unforgettable duet.

JLN Photography/WENN.com
After Chance's new video release this week, we wonder if his performance will also be Sesame Street-esque.

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
Clark, an impressive blues guitarist and singer, will be back again for another amazing performance.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com
Will Perry live-debut her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm"? Let's hope so!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
Legend and Erivo, powerful soul singers, are teaming up to pay tribute to Prince, David Bowie and George Michael.

JLN Photography/WENN.com, Joseph Okpako, Derrick Salters/WENN.com, Patricia Schlein/WENN.com
With such an eclectic mix of fantastic artists honoring the Bee Gees, we're ready to get up and start dancin.'

J. Kempin/Getty Images
We'll give you one guess on what he'll be singing... come on, we don't have "7 Years."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, Emelie Andersson/WENN.com
With Gaga still receiving post-Superbowl praise, her duet with Metallica is sure to impress.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Ballerini is another nominee for Best New Artist set to perform. (Looks like country's not playing games this year!)

WENN, Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
This Starboy is pairing up with the famous techno duo, probably to perform his other hit single, "I Feel it Coming."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The alternative country rock singer is set to perform, backing up his Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Clemens Bilan/Getty Images Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Alicia Keys is set to perform with country rock newbie Maren Morris, who's nominated for Best New Artist.

WENN.com
We're wondering what Adele will decide to grace us with this year for her fourth Grammy performance.

Erika Goldring/ Getty Images
Bell is nominated for Best Americana Album and Best Tradition R&B Performance.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
We're excited to see just how and if Queen B will try to top her 2011 VMA post-performance reveal!

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
With Mars also adding a tribute to Prince, we're sure it's going to be pure gold.

