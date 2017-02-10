The Grammys musical lineup

With this being one of the most intensely progressive years in music so far, artists have been releasing singles and albums left and right, most notably Beyoncé's Lemonade, Darkness and Light by John Legend and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic. And now, it's time for us to honor their hard work; so what better way to do that than by watching the Grammys this Sunday on CBS? The amazing live performances to come with it? Here's who'll be taking the stage on Grammy night at 8/7c.
The renown alternative hip-hop group will be pairing up with R&B singer Anderson .Paak.
Both country powerhouse stars will be teaming up, sure to make for an unforgettable duet.
After Chance's new video release this week, we wonder if his performance will also be Sesame Street-esque.
Clark, an impressive blues guitarist and singer, will be back again for another amazing performance.
Will Perry live-debut her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm"? Let's hope so!
Legend and Erivo, powerful soul singers, are teaming up to pay tribute to Prince, David Bowie and George Michael.
With such an eclectic mix of fantastic artists honoring the Bee Gees, we're ready to get up and start dancin.'
We'll give you one guess on what he'll be singing... come on, we don't have "7 Years."
With Gaga still receiving post-Superbowl praise, her duet with Metallica is sure to impress.
Ballerini is another nominee for Best New Artist set to perform. (Looks like country's not playing games this year!)
This Starboy is pairing up with the famous techno duo, probably to perform his other hit single, "I Feel it Coming."
The alternative country rock singer is set to perform, backing up his Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.
Alicia Keys is set to perform with country rock newbie Maren Morris, who's nominated for Best New Artist.
We're wondering what Adele will decide to grace us with this year for her fourth Grammy performance.
Bell is nominated for Best Americana Album and Best Tradition R&B Performance.
We're excited to see just how and if Queen B will try to top her 2011 VMA post-performance reveal!
With Mars also adding a tribute to Prince, we're sure it's going to be pure gold.
