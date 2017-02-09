 
'Survivor: Game Changers' Cast Announced, but Are They All Really Game-Changers?

Ryan Haidet

by

With Ryan, there's never a dull moment. He's a self-described goofball with strong passions for family, traveling, scary movies and reality TV. Halloween is his favorite day of the year, and he celebrates every fall by working at one of ...

View Profile
And the 20 castaways are...

Robert Voets/CBS
And the 20 castaways are...

While fans deem some of the S34 contestants as questionable, the rest are legit. Let's take a look.

Michaela Bradshaw

CBS
Michaela Bradshaw

Age: 25

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Previously played on: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X; finished 14th

Aubry Bracco

CBS
Aubry Bracco

Age: 30

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; runner-up

Sandra Diaz-Twine

CBS
Sandra Diaz-Twine

Age: 41

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.

Previously played on: Season 7: Pearl Islands; winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; winner

Ciera Eastin

CBS
Ciera Eastin

Age: 27

Hometown: Salem, Ore.

Previously played on: Season 31: Second Chances; finished 10th

Season 27: Blood vs. Water; finished 5th

Malcolm Freberg

CBS
Malcolm Freberg

Age: 29

Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 25: Philippines; finished 4th

Season 26: Caramoan; finished 9th

Hali Ford

CBS
Hali Ford

Age: 26

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 30: Worlds Apart; finished 11th

Caleb Reynolds

CBS
Caleb Reynolds

Age: 28

Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; out 4th, medically evacuated

Troyzan Robertson

CBS
Troyzan Robertson

Age: 54

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Previously played on: Season 24: One World; fnished 8th

Jeff Varner

CBS
Jeff Varner

Age: 50

Hometown: High Point, N.C.

Previously played on: Season 2: Australia; finished 10th

Season 31: Second Chances; finished 17th

Tony Vlachos

CBS
Tony Vlachos

Age: 42

Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.

Previously played on: Season 28: Cagayan; winner

Nuku Tribe

CBS
Nuku Tribe

Up next, let's look at the members of the Nuku Tribe.

Andrea Boehlke

CBS
Andrea Boehlke

Age: 27

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Previously played on: Season 22: Redemption Island; finished 5th

Season 26: Caramoan; finished 7th

Brad Culpepper

CBS
Brad Culpepper

Age: 47

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Previously played on: Season 27: Blood vs. Water; finished 15th

Sierra Dawn Thomas

CBS
Sierra Dawn Thomas

Age: 29

Hometown: Roy, Utah

Previously played on: Season 30: Worlds Apart; finished 5th

Cirie Fields

CBS
Cirie Fields

Age: 45

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Previously played on: Season 12: Exile Island; finished 4th

Season 16: Micronesia; finished 3rd

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; finished 17th

Sarah Lacina

CBS
Sarah Lacina

Age: 32

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Previously played on: Season 28: Cagayan; finished 11th

Oscar 'Ozzy' Lusth

CBS
Oscar 'Ozzy' Lusth

Age: 34

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 13: Cook Islands; runner-up

Season 16: Micronesia; finished 9th

Season 23: South Pacific, finished 4th

Zeke Smith

CBS
Zeke Smith

Age: 28

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X; finished 9th

James 'J.T' Thomas

CBS
James 'J.T' Thomas

Age: 31

Hometown: Mobile, Ala.

Previously played on: Season 18: Tocantins; winner

Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; finished 10th

Tai Trang

CBS
Tai Trang

Age: 52

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; second runner-up

Debbie Wanner

CBS
Debbie Wanner

Age: 51

Hometown: Reading, Pa.

Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; finished 9th

