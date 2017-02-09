And the 20 castaways are...

While fans deem some of the S34 contestants as questionable, the rest are legit. Let's take a look.
First up, let's take a look at the members of the Mana Tribe.
Age: 25
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Previously played on: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X; finished 14th
Age: 30
Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.
Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; runner-up
Age: 41
Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C.
Previously played on: Season 7: Pearl Islands; winner
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; winner
Age: 27
Hometown: Salem, Ore.
Previously played on: Season 31: Second Chances; finished 10th
Season 27: Blood vs. Water; finished 5th
Age: 29
Hometown: Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Previously played on: Season 25: Philippines; finished 4th
Season 26: Caramoan; finished 9th
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Previously played on: Season 30: Worlds Apart; finished 11th
Age: 28
Hometown: Hopkinsville, Ky.
Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; out 4th, medically evacuated
Age: 54
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Previously played on: Season 24: One World; fnished 8th
Age: 50
Hometown: High Point, N.C.
Previously played on: Season 2: Australia; finished 10th
Season 31: Second Chances; finished 17th
Age: 42
Hometown: Jersey City, N.J.
Previously played on: Season 28: Cagayan; winner
Up next, let's look at the members of the Nuku Tribe.
Age: 27
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Previously played on: Season 22: Redemption Island; finished 5th
Season 26: Caramoan; finished 7th
Age: 47
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Previously played on: Season 27: Blood vs. Water; finished 15th
Age: 29
Hometown: Roy, Utah
Previously played on: Season 30: Worlds Apart; finished 5th
Age: 45
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Previously played on: Season 12: Exile Island; finished 4th
Season 16: Micronesia; finished 3rd
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; finished 17th
Age: 32
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Previously played on: Season 28: Cagayan; finished 11th
Age: 34
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Previously played on: Season 13: Cook Islands; runner-up
Season 16: Micronesia; finished 9th
Season 23: South Pacific, finished 4th
Age: 28
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Previously Played On: Season 33: Millennials vs Gen X; finished 9th
Age: 31
Hometown: Mobile, Ala.
Previously played on: Season 18: Tocantins; winner
Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains; finished 10th
Age: 52
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; second runner-up
Age: 51
Hometown: Reading, Pa.
Previously played on: Season 32: Kaoh Rong; finished 9th
