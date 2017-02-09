 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Behold, the 27 cheesiest, most ridiculous romance novel covers

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
#1/28:

In the mood for love

Tim Macpherson
#1/28:

In the mood for love

These super-cheesy romance novel covers are sure to make you feel some kind of way. 

#3/28:

Talk about otherworldly

Good Reads
#3/28:

Talk about otherworldly

If his massive sword doesn't ward off evil spirits, surely his rippling abs will. 

#4/28:

Ahoy, matey

Good Reads
#4/28:

Ahoy, matey

"Look, over there in the distance? Do you see it? I believe it's subtlety. We sailed right by it!" 

#5/28:

Royally campy

Amazon
#5/28:

Royally campy

Only one woman is worthy of his secret, which could that he's an invertabrate. Seriously, check the legs.

#6/28:

Their love is flo-real

Amazon
#6/28:

Their love is flo-real

My best guess is that the wedding had to wait due to floral interference. 

#7/28:

Prisoner of love

Good Reads
#7/28:

Prisoner of love

She is being held captive by his gaze. He is being held captive by his own t-shirt.

#8/28:

So many questions

Amazon
#8/28:

So many questions

Wait, is he the secretary? What do you his pecs have to do with this? So.Many.Questions.

#9/28:

Every breath you take

Amazon
#9/28:

Every breath you take

Sting lyrics and a mounty hat? Hot doesn't even begin to cover it. 

#10/28:

Match made in heaven

Good Reads
#10/28:

Match made in heaven

Homeboy's beige pants look like no pants. Then again, that might be the look he was going for.

#11/28:

Lady in red

Good Reads
#11/28:

Lady in red

Methinketh someone was listening to "Lady in Red" on repeat when this cover was designed.

#12/28:

Harlequin hair, don't care

Good Reads
#12/28:

Harlequin hair, don't care

This guy could give Fabio a run for his money. I mean... that hair, though. 

#13/28:

Innuendo, much?

Good Reads
#13/28:

Innuendo, much?

You know and I know what "sword" is a euphemism for in this scenario. 

#14/28:

A shining example

Good Reads
#14/28:

A shining example

If your love makes the forest glow, it must be true... or, you know, an alien invasion.

#15/28:

On cloud nine

Good Reads
#15/28:

On cloud nine

What are they even sitting on? Clouds? Feathers? Baby flamingos? 

#16/28:

Great Scot!

Good Reads
#16/28:

Great Scot!

Highlander is either being coy, feeling great shame, or doing the ol' pit-sniff B.O. check.

#17/28:

Gettin' steamy

Good Reads
#17/28:

Gettin' steamy

How chivalrous of him to protect her torso from those dangerously close tiki torches. 

#18/28:

Wisteria lane, 2.0

Amazon
#18/28:

Wisteria lane, 2.0

Designer A: "This couple doesn't seem believable enough." Designer B: "Add more flowers."

#19/28:

Hot to trot

Amazon
#19/28:

Hot to trot

The look on the horse's face pretty much says it all, y'all. 

#20/28:

Witchy woman

Good Reads
#20/28:

Witchy woman

Her passion apparently burns with the moon's cold flame, which sounds, well, painful. 

#21/28:

Take my breath away

Good Reads
#21/28:

Take my breath away

Lady Beresford is clearly enraptured. That, or her corset is too tight and she can't actually breathe.

#22/28:

When you say nothing at all

Amazon
#22/28:

When you say nothing at all

Perhaps the heart is silent because it has no idea how to respond to that hair

#23/28:

Hot on the trail

Good Reads
#23/28:

Hot on the trail

To be clear, this is nothing like the Matt Damon movie, Good Will Hunting.

#24/28:

Fickle fate

Good Reads
#24/28:

Fickle fate

"Gosh damn it, Brian... get your head together. I can't find any pants!" 

#25/28:

Shhh, don't tell

Amazon
#25/28:

Shhh, don't tell

For a bed that is trying to keep a secret, that comforter sure is loud. 

#26/28:

Happily ever obligated

Amazon
#26/28:

Happily ever obligated

Ah, yes, the foot pop... an unequivocal sign some serious neckin' is about to go down. 

#27/28:

Like a boss

Amazon
#27/28:

Like a boss

Who needs a long-haired Lothario when you've got a pantsuit like this? Not Valerie. 

#28/28:

Hot air balloons, castles & mountains, oh my!

Amazon
#28/28:

Hot air balloons, castles & mountains, oh my!

Why stop at hot air balloons when you can do a castle and mountains, too? This cover went for broke.

Related Slideshows

Here's What We've Learned From the First Three Episodes of Girls Season 6

One Month Into 2017 and We've Already Lost 11 Celebs

The 53 Hottest Gay Guys in Hollywood
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!