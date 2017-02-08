Season 6 looks so good, you guys

We're so close to the premiere of the sixth and final season of Girls. With the final trailer for Girls revealing major changes ahead for Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shosh, the excitement couldn't be more real. That said, there's some fun, new information that can be gleaned from the press photos that have already been released for the first three episodes of the season.
There's a lot to unpack and digest here. Are you ready?
When your new favorite celebrity bae Riz Ahmed (of Rogue One and The Night Of fame) popped up in the first photos for Girls, hearts across the nation began fluttering. Ahmed will be playing a surf instructor that Hannah meets and it possibly connects back to the surfing article we heard her discussing in the Season 6 trailer.
Hannah seems to be getting on like wildfire with Ahmed's character her. A beachy bar, some brightly colored drinks and intense conversation? This is where Hannah thrives.
Hannah's dad had a major arc on Season 5: coming out to his daughter and his wife. After running away to New York City to meet up with a man he had sparked a romance with online, Hannah's dad found himself having a mid-life crisis. Thrown into it and caught totally off-guard, Hannah was left to mediate her parent's break-up and act as an agony aunt for her dad.
Now, it looks like her father is still a bit melancholy. Sitting on a park bench and looking that sad never really indicates things are going well, does it?
Desi and Marnie might be done-zo in Season 6 or... well, they may not. Despite Marnie asking for a divorce after she spent an intense, nostalgic evening with her ex, Charlie, it looks like Marnie and Desi aren't signing any divorce papers right now.
Desi does look like he crawled out of a dumpster in this photo though. Guy, what are you doing? And what are you sitting there looking like a garbage human being? Were you mugged? Are you moving out and those were the only dirty/okay clothes you had lying around? Ick.
It would appear that Marnie, continuing down a path of selfishness, is not only still sleeping with Ray but she's remaining super cozy with him, too. Look at how he's all snuggled up in that bed, folks. He's not going anywhere. Marnie may have to make some tough choices in Season 6 and, from the looks of this photo, it would appear that choosing between Ray and Desi will be one of them.
It looks like Hannah's research for the article is going really well, don't you think? Perhaps a little too well? Hannah certainly looks to have embraced the relaxed surfer vibes that her surroundings embody, as she is often wont to do when she throws herself into a project (remember when she got that bike in Iowa?). Will she remain in touch with Ahmed's character? Or is this just a fling?
Despite these being two photos, from the looks of this apartment setting, it would appear that Shosh and Ray are either living together or have grown so close since we last saw them that Shosh regularly comes over to hang out at Ray's place. Or maybe it's the other way around.
Either way, Ray and Shosh have always been kindred spirits. When she returned from Tokyo and came aboard to help Ray's failing café, it was clear they'd become close in one way or another. Perhaps this is one friendship that will last throughout Season 6.
Uh-oh. Crossed arms. Stern looks. Hunched shoulders. It looks like Marnie and Hannah are not doing so well when we get to the second episode of the sixth season. If we were to match these outfits up with what we saw from the trailer, then we would know that this is when Desi and Marnie pull up in a car and appear to whisk Hannah away somewhere. It's also when Hannah groans "oh, come on" as they arrive.
Things have always been an emotional rollercoaster where Marnie and Hannah's friendship is concerned. It looks like that hasn't changed much in Season 6.
Oh boy, I have questions.
Why are Hannah, Desi and Marnie forming a train? Why does it appear they are drunkenly dancing? Why is Desi so tense? This looks like the most awkward moment ever seen on Girls. Prepare to cringe.
It looks like Shosh and Elijah are at a mixer of sorts. Shosh looks thrilled to be there while Elijah, as per usual, is nonplussed. From these photos and the trailer, this looks like the event where Shosh and Elijah run into and confront Jessa, who has alienated herself from the group after her secret relationship with Adam comes out. It's also the event where Shosh appears to be rebranding herself as a new woman and trying to figure out exactly what that means.
So, what's it all about, Shosh? What kind of woman will you be?
While there's still a lot of mystery surround the character The Americans' Matthew Rhys plays on Girls, this photo is rather interesting. It looks like Hannah might be getting some help with her writing. Judging from the beard and laid-back academic look of Rhys, it would appear he is either playing an author she loves or a work colleague she is coming to for advice. Very interesting indeed.
