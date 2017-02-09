'The Simpsons'

Share Pin

If you even took one step outside in December of 2014, you were inundated with cries of "ebola!" and "monkeys!" and "have you traveled to West Africa recently, if so, please get as far away from us as possible." Overall in the United States, there were eleven treated cases of Americans diagnosed with ebola. In the 1997 episode "Lisa's Sax," Marge reads Bart a bedtime story entitled Curious George and the Ebola Virus. Very dark, very on-the-nose, very creepily accurate.