 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Girls Is (Almost) Over but These Quotes Will Live On

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
#1/12:

Say good-bye to 'Girls' with these iconic lines

HBO
#1/12:

Say good-bye to 'Girls' with these iconic lines

It's almost time to say good-bye to Girls, the hit HBO show that has sought to define a generation of women and capture the spirit of the millennial zeitgeist. Over the last five seasons (with the sixth season premiering Feb. 12), we've fallen in love with, come to loathe, cheered, celebrated and sometimes snarked over the actions of Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shosh. These women have given us a lot of material to chew on, and not only that, but they've given us some super quotable lines. Here are some of the best as we send our current favorite foursome on their way. 

#3/12:

Jessa, on who you should end up with

Giphy
#3/12:

Jessa, on who you should end up with

"All that matters are that your rising signs are compatible, the sex is decent and he supports you creatively."

#4/12:

Marnie, on wanting to know what's next

Giphy
#4/12:

Marnie, on wanting to know what's next

"I just wish someone would tell me, like, 'This is how the rest of your life should look.'"

#5/12:

Hannah, on the universality of feelings

Giphy
#5/12:

Hannah, on the universality of feelings

"I think I just feel how everyone feels: I have three or four really great folk albums in me." 

#6/12:

Shosh, on virginity & agency

Giphy
#6/12:

Shosh, on virginity & agency

"I may be deflowered but I'm not devalued."

#7/12:

Ray, on rhetorically asking about self-worth

Giphy
#7/12:

Ray, on rhetorically asking about self-worth

"What makes me worth dating? What makes me worth fucking anything?"

#8/12:

Adam, on not dealing with trite nonsense

Giphy
#8/12:

Adam, on not dealing with trite nonsense

"I don't hate your friends. I'm just not interested in anything they have to say."

#9/12:

Marnie, on the journey & being OK

Giphy
#9/12:

Marnie, on the journey & being OK

"Sometimes being really good all the time feels really bad. But I'm on a journey. It's my journey and I'm OK."

#10/12:

Shosh, on negativity's negative effects

Giphy
#10/12:

Shosh, on negativity's negative effects

"I can't be surrounded by your negativity while I'm trying to grow into a fully formed woman."

#11/12:

Hannah, on the precious moments

Giphy
#11/12:

Hannah, on the precious moments

"When I look at both of you, a Coldplay song plays in my heart."

#12/12:

Adam, on being lovable & difficult

Giphy
#12/12:

Adam, on being lovable & difficult

"I'm a difficult person. Everyone's a difficult person. She was accepting of my brand of different. She was OK with it."

Related Slideshows

15 Kids Who Look So Much Like Their Celeb Dads It's Weird

The Best of Kate Middleton's Hats Through the Years

19 Celebrities Who Quit Drinking
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started