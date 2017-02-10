Say good-bye to 'Girls' with these iconic lines

It's almost time to say good-bye to Girls, the hit HBO show that has sought to define a generation of women and capture the spirit of the millennial zeitgeist. Over the last five seasons (with the sixth season premiering Feb. 12), we've fallen in love with, come to loathe, cheered, celebrated and sometimes snarked over the actions of Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shosh. These women have given us a lot of material to chew on, and not only that, but they've given us some super quotable lines. Here are some of the best as we send our current favorite foursome on their way.
"I don’t even want a boyfriend. I just want someone who wants to hang out all the time and thinks I’m the best person in the world and wants to have sex with only me."
"All that matters are that your rising signs are compatible, the sex is decent and he supports you creatively."
"I just wish someone would tell me, like, 'This is how the rest of your life should look.'"
"I think I just feel how everyone feels: I have three or four really great folk albums in me."
"I may be deflowered but I'm not devalued."
"What makes me worth dating? What makes me worth fucking anything?"
"I don't hate your friends. I'm just not interested in anything they have to say."
"Sometimes being really good all the time feels really bad. But I'm on a journey. It's my journey and I'm OK."
"I can't be surrounded by your negativity while I'm trying to grow into a fully formed woman."
"When I look at both of you, a Coldplay song plays in my heart."
"I'm a difficult person. Everyone's a difficult person. She was accepting of my brand of different. She was OK with it."
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started