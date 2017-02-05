Lady Gaga rocks Super Bowl LI

No Left Sharks here. Lady Gaga owned her Super Bowl LI halftime show all on her own.
Lady Gaga pulled off some Pink-style moves with her descent from the sky.
Lady Gaga's moves weren't just on the stage. She also brought it in the air.
Lady Gaga's backup dancers were just as impressive as the singer herself.
Lady Gaga belted out the ballads while rocking on her piano, too.
Lady Gaga's outfits were fierce.
Leave it to Lady Gaga to make the football huddle artistic.
Sure, we all noticed a missing Beyoncé, but that didn't stop Lady Gaga from performing the hit without her.
I don't know what this move was, but I kinda dig it.
Even when Lady Gaga slowed it down, she gave us all chills.
It isn't a Super Bowl halftime show without the fire.
Beyoncé made a Super Bowl cameo with Lady Gaga's swagger.
Good-bye, meat dress; hello, Catwoman glam.
Those light drones were definitely the second-best halftime performers of the night.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!