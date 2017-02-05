 
No, Lady Gaga Absolutely Did Not Need Beyoncé for Her Super Bowl Performance

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/14:

Lady Gaga rocks Super Bowl LI

Getty Images/Tom Pennington/Staff
#1/14:

Lady Gaga rocks Super Bowl LI

No Left Sharks here. Lady Gaga owned her Super Bowl LI halftime show all on her own.

#3/14:

When she brought the acrobatics

Getty Images/Gregory Shamus/Staff
#3/14:

When she brought the acrobatics

Lady Gaga's moves weren't just on the stage. She also brought it in the air.

#4/14:

When she broke out the moves

Getty Images/Ezra Shaw/Staff
#4/14:

When she broke out the moves

Lady Gaga's backup dancers were just as impressive as the singer herself.

#5/14:

When she brought out the piano

Getty Images/Gregory Shamus/Staff
#5/14:

When she brought out the piano

Lady Gaga belted out the ballads while rocking on her piano, too.

#6/14:

When she made football glam a thing

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Contributor
#6/14:

When she made football glam a thing

Lady Gaga's outfits were fierce.

#7/14:

When she did that weird, awesome huddle thing

Getty Images/Christopher Polk/Staff
#7/14:

When she did that weird, awesome huddle thing

Leave it to Lady Gaga to make the football huddle artistic.

#8/14:

When she telephoned

Getty Images/Larry Busacca/Staff
#8/14:

When she telephoned

Sure, we all noticed a missing Beyoncé, but that didn't stop Lady Gaga from performing the hit without her.

#9/14:

When she danced on her side

Getty Images/Tom Pennington/Staff
#9/14:

When she danced on her side

I don't know what this move was, but I kinda dig it.

#10/14:

When she brought out the ballad

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Contributor
#10/14:

When she brought out the ballad

Even when Lady Gaga slowed it down, she gave us all chills.

#11/14:

When the fire started

Getty Images/Ezra Shaw/Staff
#11/14:

When the fire started

It isn't a Super Bowl halftime show without the fire.

#12/14:

When she got her Beyoncé on

Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/Contributor
#12/14:

When she got her Beyoncé on

Beyoncé made a Super Bowl cameo with Lady Gaga's swagger.

#13/14:

When she made Glam Catwoman a thing

Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/Contributor
#13/14:

When she made Glam Catwoman a thing

Good-bye, meat dress; hello, Catwoman glam.

#14/14:

When she started on the freaking roof

Getty Images/Al Bello/Staff
#14/14:

When she started on the freaking roof

Those light drones were definitely the second-best halftime performers of the night.

