Jennifer Aniston has the answers you seek

Jennifer Aniston is one of the best women working in Hollywood right now. End of story. But what makes her one of the greats is not only the great films she acts in, produces and directs but also her endless well of knowledge. Are you feeling unsure of yourself? Doubting your direction in life? Feeling swayed by the opinions of others? Aniston can basically be your life coach and guide you to personal greatness.
Don't believe me? Take a look at some of her best quotes on a variety of important life issues.
From the Huffington Post essay Aniston penned, titled "For The Record": "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let's make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let's make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don't need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own 'happily ever after' for ourselves."
In 2011, Aniston told Glamour that "being this side of 40 feels like what I should have felt being this side of 25: in my body, in my heart, happy with my life and OK with whatever bumps in the road present themselves."
Aniston, in the same powerful Huffington Post essay from July 2016, described the insidious tabloid beauty machine in an attempt to tear it down: "The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty. Sometimes cultural standards just need a different perspective so we can see them for what they really are — a collective acceptance... a subconscious agreement. We are in charge of our agreement. Little girls everywhere are absorbing our agreement, passive or otherwise."
Aniston, who understood the power of a good romantic storyline thanks to her time on Friends, lowkey shaded Sex and the City's stance on love: "I never liked Sex and the City, the kind of thing where women only feel empowered once they find The Man. It is just not up my alley. I don't believe in it. There is nothing you can control about love."
Aniston opened up to Vogue in 2008 about the silly pressures of having a "happily ever after": "Whoever said everything has to be forever, that's setting your hopes too high. It's too much pressure. And I think if you put that pressure on yourself — because I did! 'Fairy tale! It has to be the right one!' — that's unattainable."
Aniston told Elle magazine this important kernel of truth about rejecting others' definitions of you: "It's just confounding how we need people to be defined so starkly, so black and white, so base. Don't we all have days when we feel lonely and days when we feel completely connected to everything? I'm not one aspect of the human experience — none of us is."
She basically described her future hubby, Justin Theroux, in this beautiful quote we should all keep close when we're falling in love: "Most of us fall in love with someone's persona and spend the next three to five years discovering who that person really is. If you can stay connected through that process of raw vulnerability, I think you have a shot at the prize of knowing and accepting another human being for who and what they really are after years of highs and lows."
Aniston opened up at the 2016 Giffoni Film Festival about erasing self-doubt: "We're all human beings at the end of the day, whether we're a waitress or a baker or a student or whatever we are. At the end of the day, you kind of can hit walls and think, I can't go any farther. Or, this is too much. My heart can't take it, or the pain is too great, or am I good enough? Will I survive? And you just have to sort of somehow miraculously overcome. You just go, 'I can't, yes I can, yes you can.'"
To Glamour in 2012, Aniston offered this nugget of wisdom: "You can undo a lot of things. If you're not happy, you can become happy. Happiness is a choice. That's the thing I really feel."
Aniston refused to be jaded about love and marriage following her very public and messy split from her first husband, Brad Pitt. She told Vanity Fair in 2005 that "what's fantastic about marriage is getting through those ebbs and flows with the same person and looking across the room and saying, 'I'm still here. And I still love you.' You remeet, reconnect. You have marriages within marriages within marriages. That's what I love about marriage. That's what I want in marriage."
