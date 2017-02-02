No time for Twitter trolls

The Harry Potter author has recently taken to Twitter to voice her discontent with American and global politics — and she has no qualms confronting those who attack her views.
The parallels between the series' Lord Voldemort and Trump has been noted in the past.
Given Rowling's net worth, a few fans getting rid of her books and movies is probably alright.
She responds to misogynistic insults hurled at her with the greatest of ease.
In the most savage clapback of the century, Rowling actually got this Twitter user's account suspended.
People seem to forget – Hermione is the witch, not Rowling. Easily confused, we know.
Rowling schooled this Twitter user in art history when he called her header into question.
We wouldn't recommend ever telling Rowling what to say or not say on Twitter.
The No. 1 rule when tweeting insults at an author is to check your spelling.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!