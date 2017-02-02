 
JK Rowling's 8 Sickest Trump Supporter Burns

by

#1/9:

No time for Twitter trolls

WENN
#1/9:

No time for Twitter trolls

The Harry Potter author has recently taken to Twitter to voice her discontent with American and global politics — and she has no qualms confronting those who attack her views.

#3/9:

Borrow her lighter

JK Rowling
#3/9:

Borrow her lighter

Given Rowling's net worth, a few fans getting rid of her books and movies is probably alright.

#4/9:

Shakespearean insults

JK Rowling/Twitter
#4/9:

Shakespearean insults

She responds to misogynistic insults hurled at her with the greatest of ease.

#5/9:

If she tries hard enough

JK Rowling/Twitter
#5/9:

If she tries hard enough

In the most savage clapback of the century, Rowling actually got this Twitter user's account suspended.

#6/9:

Woken up in the '90s

JK Rowling/Twitter
#6/9:

Woken up in the '90s

People seem to forget – Hermione is the witch, not Rowling. Easily confused, we know.

#7/9:

Remember, Jeff

JK Rowling/Twitter
#7/9:

Remember, Jeff

Rowling schooled this Twitter user in art history when he called her header into question.

#8/9:

Anyone can talk about politics

JK Rowling/Twitter
#8/9:

Anyone can talk about politics

We wouldn't recommend ever telling Rowling what to say or not say on Twitter.

#9/9:

You mean 'shudder'

JK Rowling/Twitter
#9/9:

You mean 'shudder'

The No. 1 rule when tweeting insults at an author is to check your spelling.

