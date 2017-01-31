Sections
23 times the 'Harry Potter' cast reunited since the films ended

Allyson Koerner

by

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

View Profile
#1/24:

'HP' reunions

Warner Bros.
#1/24:

'HP' reunions

Ever since the films ended, the Harry Potter cast can't help but reunite.

#3/24:

'The Full Monty'

Jason Isaacs/Twitter
#3/24:

'The Full Monty'

Anyone else jealous of Matthew Lewis' fiancée?

#4/24:

Neville and the Malfoys

Jason Isaacs/Twitter
#4/24:

Neville and the Malfoys

To only hear Lucius and Draco say angrily, "Longbottom."

#5/24:

Kisses for Neville

Tom Felton/Instagram
#5/24:

Kisses for Neville

Same, Draco. Same.

#6/24:

Ron and Ginny back together

Bonnie Wright/Instagram
#6/24:

Ron and Ginny back together

These two Weasleys make everything better.

#7/24:

The Weasleys and Draco

Tom Felton/Instagram
#7/24:

The Weasleys and Draco

Just look at all those adorable smiles.

#8/24:

These two lovebirds

NME/Twitter
#8/24:

These two lovebirds

Harry and Ginny forever.

#9/24:

The Malfoys with Dobby

Tom Felton/Instagram
#9/24:

The Malfoys with Dobby

They never did treat Dobby well.

#10/24:

It's like the Yule Ball

Matthew Lewis/Twitter
#10/24:

It's like the Yule Ball

They totally rock those kilts.

#11/24:

A major reunion

Warwick Davis/Twitter
#11/24:

A major reunion

This is almost too much to handle.

#12/24:

Griphook and Draco

Tom Felton/Twitter
#12/24:

Griphook and Draco

Warwick Davis also played Professor Flitwick.

#13/24:

Ron, Draco and Sin City

Tom Felton/Twitter
#13/24:

Ron, Draco and Sin City

These two do Las Vegas right.

#14/24:

Draco and Longbottom golfing

Tom Felton/Twitter
#14/24:

Draco and Longbottom golfing

Seriously, these two can't stay away from each other.

#15/24:

Luna and Ginny

Evanna Lynch/Instagram
#15/24:

Luna and Ginny

Two powerful women who played to empowering characters.

#16/24:

Ginny and the twins

Oliver Phelps/Instagram
#16/24:

Ginny and the twins

Fred! George! Ginny!

#17/24:

This is quite the group

Tom Felton/Instagram
#17/24:

This is quite the group

Did you ever think Neville, Draco, Bellatrix and Professor Flitwick would be hanging out?

#18/24:

Neville and Luna

Evanna Lynch/Instagram
#18/24:

Neville and Luna

Neville always did have a thing for Luna.

#19/24:

The power of three

Bonnie Wright/Twitter
#19/24:

The power of three

Maybe Ginny, Cho and Luna should star in the Charmed reboot?

#20/24:

Professor Flitwick and his students

Warwick Davis/Twitter
#20/24:

Professor Flitwick and his students

They still got it.

#21/24:

The Malfoys, again

Jason Isaacs/Instagram
#21/24:

The Malfoys, again

Lucius wouldn't appreciate Draco's non-slicked hair.

#22/24:

Draco and Ron hugging!

Tom Felton/Twitter
#22/24:

Draco and Ron hugging!

This is what pure greatness looks like.

#23/24:

'I love Tom Felton'

Tom Felton/Twitter
#23/24:

'I love Tom Felton'

Yes, Rupert Grint's shirt reads, "I love Tom Felton." 

#24/24:

The supporting cast

Jessie Cave/Instagram
#24/24:

The supporting cast

Even Dean Thomas, Romilda Vane and Lavender Brown stay in touch.

