12 Things 'Supernatural' Fans May Have Forgotten About Past Castiel

Past Cas

Past Cas

Ever since Castiel made his debut in Season 4, he certainly has changed a lot. If you recall, he wasn't the nicest angel, definitely not an immediate fan favorite and was lacking in a lot of ways. Though, he's grown immensely and now viewers can't get enough of him.

In Thursday's Supernatural, we'll learn even more about Cas' past. Alicia Witt guest stars as Lily Sunder, who told TV Line that Lily has "a history with Castiel, and it’s not necessarily a positive history." She added, "There’s perhaps a bit of friction there." 

Based on the episode description, Lily appears to have quite the revenge on Castiel. Not only has she been dabbling in black magic over a century "to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family," but it looks like Cas is her next target.

Seeing as we are going to see more of Past Cas, why not take a walk down memory lane and recall things fans may have forgotten about the now beloved angel from back in the day.

Lacking in people skills

Lacking in people skills

His people skills have improved greatly. So much so, he isn't terribly awkward anymore.

The bashing of Sam

The bashing of Sam

Yeah, Cas wasn't always the biggest Sam supporter.

The all powerful Cas

The all powerful Cas

Remember when he called himself "God"? Cas was once high on power.

One purpose

One purpose

Cas used to solely be about serving God and heaven. That's changed, hasn't it?

Threatening Dean

Threatening Dean

Dean and Cas weren't always BFFs.

The human touch

The human touch

Castiel wasn't big on the human touch, unlike that time he had sex in Season 9.

Good does exist

Good does exist

Before encountering Sam and Dean's world, Cas truly believed in goodness.

Selfish Cas

Selfish Cas

Sometimes Cas was selfish, like when he broke down Sam's wall.

So literal

So literal

Taking things literally is still a struggle, but not like it once was for him.

Humans are worthless

Humans are worthless

Cas never cared for humans like he does now, especially for the Winchesters.

Keep Lucifer in the cage

Keep Lucifer in the cage

Past Cas probably wouldn't agree with present Cas becoming Lucifer's vessel in Season 11, huh?

