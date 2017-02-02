Ever since Castiel made his debut in Season 4, he certainly has changed a lot. If you recall, he wasn't the nicest angel, definitely not an immediate fan favorite and was lacking in a lot of ways. Though, he's grown immensely and now viewers can't get enough of him.
In Thursday's Supernatural, we'll learn even more about Cas' past. Alicia Witt guest stars as Lily Sunder, who told TV Line that Lily has "a history with Castiel, and it’s not necessarily a positive history." She added, "There’s perhaps a bit of friction there."
Based on the episode description, Lily appears to have quite the revenge on Castiel. Not only has she been dabbling in black magic over a century "to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family," but it looks like Cas is her next target.
Seeing as we are going to see more of Past Cas, why not take a walk down memory lane and recall things fans may have forgotten about the now beloved angel from back in the day.
It look Cas a long time to understand what Dean and Sam meant by certain references.
His people skills have improved greatly. So much so, he isn't terribly awkward anymore.
Yeah, Cas wasn't always the biggest Sam supporter.
Remember when he called himself "God"? Cas was once high on power.
Cas used to solely be about serving God and heaven. That's changed, hasn't it?
Dean and Cas weren't always BFFs.
Castiel wasn't big on the human touch, unlike that time he had sex in Season 9.
Before encountering Sam and Dean's world, Cas truly believed in goodness.
Sometimes Cas was selfish, like when he broke down Sam's wall.
Taking things literally is still a struggle, but not like it once was for him.
Cas never cared for humans like he does now, especially for the Winchesters.
Past Cas probably wouldn't agree with present Cas becoming Lucifer's vessel in Season 11, huh?
