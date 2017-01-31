Get to know Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali is 2017's award show season breakout A-lister, but his career is already staggeringly impressive.
Ali graduated from St. Mary's College of California in 1996 with a degree in mass communications. He then earned his master's degree in acting at New York University.
During an appearance on the podcast Death, Sex and Money, Ali explained, "I grew up playing sports. As early as 4 years old, I was competing very seriously. First I started in BMX racing and later got into basketball and all this stuff. I never really related to that whole thing about beating someone else. That’s just not my spirit."
Ali made his professional acting debut at the California Shakespeare Festival in Orinda, California, after he graduated from college. His big break came when he booked a recurring role on the series Crossing Jordan in 2001.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started