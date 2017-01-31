Get to know Mahershala Ali

Share Pin

Moonlight may be the talk of Ali's career right now, but it is far from his first major role.

Ali appeared in four seasons of House of Cards before leaving, which allowed him to pursue his role in Moonlight.



In the conclusion of The Hunger Games trilogy, Ali played rebel Boggs.

With Ali's striking looks and strong spirit, it's no wonder he can play such a dynamic bad guy. He did just that in Season 1 of Netflix's Luke Cage as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.

Ali isn't just big in film; he's a huge theater guy as well. He made his Broadway debut in February 2016 in Smart People starring opposite Joshua Jackson.

Ali also had a supporting role in award show hit Hidden Figures as Col. Jim Johnson.