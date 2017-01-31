 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

What Mahershala Ali's Life Looked Like Before 'Moonlight'

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/8:

Get to know Mahershala Ali

Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian/Stringer
#1/8:

Get to know Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali is 2017's award show season breakout A-lister, but his career is already staggeringly impressive.

#3/8:

His religion

David Livingston/Getty Images
#3/8:

His religion

Ali was born into a Christian family. His mother is an ordained minister. But after a visit to a mosque with his wife and her mom when he was in graduate school, Ali converted to Islam.
 
"I just had this really strong response where this prayer is resonating in my body, and I'm, like, crying," he explained while on the Death, Sex and Money podcast. "I woke up a week later, and I get up and I go, 'I gotta go to the mosque.' Long story short, I converted that day."
 
He changed his last name from Gilmore to Ali upon his conversion.
#4/8:

His education

Netflix
#4/8:

His education

Ali graduated from St. Mary's College of California in 1996 with a degree in mass communications. He then earned his master's degree in acting at New York University.

#5/8:

His competitive edge

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
#5/8:

His competitive edge

During an appearance on the podcast Death, Sex and Money, Ali explained, "I grew up playing sports. As early as 4 years old, I was competing very seriously. First I started in BMX racing and later got into basketball and all this stuff. I never really related to that whole thing about beating someone else. That’s just not my spirit."

#6/8:

His big break

NBC
#6/8:

His big break

Ali made his professional acting debut at the California Shakespeare Festival in Orinda, California, after he graduated from college. His big break came when he booked a recurring role on the series Crossing Jordan in 2001.

#7/8:

His career

Lionsgate
#7/8:

His career

Moonlight may be the talk of Ali's career right now, but it is far from his first major role.
 
Ali appeared in four seasons of House of Cards before leaving, which allowed him to pursue his role in Moonlight.
 
In the conclusion of The Hunger Games trilogy, Ali played rebel Boggs.
 
With Ali's striking looks and strong spirit, it's no wonder he can play such a dynamic bad guy. He did just that in Season 1 of Netflix's Luke Cage as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.
 
Ali isn't just big in film; he's a huge theater guy as well. He made his Broadway debut in February 2016 in Smart People starring opposite Joshua Jackson.
 
Ali also had a supporting role in award show hit Hidden Figures as Col. Jim Johnson.
#8/8:

His marriage

Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/Contributor
#8/8:

His marriage

Ali knew his wife, singer and artist Amatus sami-Karim for almost 20 years before the two married in 2013. In an interview on the Death, Sex and Money podcast, Ali said of his wife, "She’s extraordinarily intelligent. She’s about the right things, spiritually grounded, a beautiful person."
 
Ali showed off his wife's growing baby bump on the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet. The baby is due in February.

Related Slideshows

A Photographic Look at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Love Story Through the Years

The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years

30 Times the Duggars Enraged Everyone on Instagram
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started