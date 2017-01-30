Emma Stone & Viola Davis Exchanged a Cringeworthy Air Kiss at the SAG Awards

From red carpet kisses to Winona Ryder's reactions, these are the must-see GIFs from the SAG Awards.
She's like, "What? Me? Huh? Whatevs."
Ryan Gosling's so serious reacting to Emma Stone's speech. But that's not the end of it...
He goes from serious to chuckling like *that*.
Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe are beyond.
Veep's Matt Walsh getting his fist bump on with his wife Morgan on the red carpet.
The air kiss that rules them all! I can't look away! Agh! Stop!
They're so clearly in-tune with each other.
A kiss right before he gave his acceptance speech.
Denzel being Denzel.
Have your tickets to the Winona Ryder Acting 101 class? Because you're about to get hit with all the expressions.
The "I'm confused but still totally on board with this speech" look.
The "I'm officially lost, but still want to understand" look.
Taraji P. Henson is 100 percent here for Stranger Things' David Harbour's acceptance speech.
But OITNB's Lea DeLaris? All about that speech. One-thousand percent.
