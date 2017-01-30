Sections
Emma Stone & Viola Davis Exchanged a Cringeworthy Air Kiss at the SAG Awards

Kristine Cannon

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows.

#1/15:

The GIFs you didn't want to miss

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT
From red carpet kisses to Winona Ryder's reactions, these are the must-see GIFs from the SAG Awards.

#3/15:

Ryan Gosling

Giphy
Ryan Gosling's so serious reacting to Emma Stone's speech. But that's not the end of it...

#4/15:

Ryan Gosling, take two

Giphy
He goes from serious to chuckling like *that*.

#5/15:

Sterling K. Brown

Giphy
Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe are beyond.

#6/15:

Matt Walsh

Giphy
Veep's Matt Walsh getting his fist bump on with his wife Morgan on the red carpet.

#7/15:

Emma Stone & Viola Davis

Giphy
The air kiss that rules them all! I can't look away! Agh! Stop!

#8/15:

John Krasinski & Emiily Blunt

Giphy
They're so clearly in-tune with each other.

#9/15:

Bryan Cranston & his wife

Giphy
A kiss right before he gave his acceptance speech.

#10/15:

Denzel Washington

Giphy
Denzel being Denzel.

#11/15:

Winona Ryder

Giphy
Have your tickets to the Winona Ryder Acting 101 class? Because you're about to get hit with all the expressions.

#12/15:

Winona Ryder reacting to David Harbour

Giphy
The "I'm confused but still totally on board with this speech" look.

#13/15:

All the Winona Ryder reactions

Giphy
The "I'm officially lost, but still want to understand" look.

#14/15:

Taraji P. Henson

Giphy
Taraji P. Henson is 100 percent here for Stranger Things' David Harbour's acceptance speech.

#15/15:

Lea DeLaria

Giphy
But OITNB's Lea DeLaris? All about that speech. One-thousand percent.

