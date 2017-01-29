13 Times Celebs Condemned Donald Trump & His Muslim Ban Policy at the 2017 SAG Awards

Share Pin

Mahershala Ali gave one of the most moving speeches of the night while accepting his award for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role:

"I think what I've learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves. And what I was so grateful about and having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman. We saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him he mattered, that he was OK, and accept him, and I hope that we do a better job of that. You know, when we get caught up in the minutiae, the details that make us all different, I think there's two ways of seeing that. There's the opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique. And then there's the opportunity to go to war about it, and say that that person is different from me, and I don't like you so let's battle. My mother is an ordained minister. I'm a muslim. She didn't do backflips when I called to tell her I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I'm able to see her. She's able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown and that stuff is minutiae. It's not that important."