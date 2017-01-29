13 Times Celebs Condemned Donald Trump & His Muslim Ban Policy at the 2017 SAG Awards

Celebrities used the 2017 SAG Awards to protest Donald Trump and his Muslim ban policy that was announced last Monday, calling for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."
Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne made a clear statement on the SAG Awards red carpet. Helberg held a sign that read "Refugees Welcome," while Towne wrote "Let Them In' across her chest. If that doesn't send a message, I don't know what does.
Kerry Washington opened the SAG Awards with a powerful speech:
"A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn't express their opinions when it comes to politics, but the truth is, actors are activists no matter what because we embody the worth and humanity of all people."
Ashton Kutcher also opened the show welcoming everyone who makes America great:
"Good evening fellow SAG/AFTRA members and everyone at home and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we welcome you."
While accepting her award for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Veep, Louis-Dreyfus said:
"I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi occupied France and I'm an American patriot, and I love this country and, because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it is un-American."
Macy gave Trump a backhanded thanks while accepting his award for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series:
"I would like to go against the grain this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal."
Schilling made it pretty clear what she stands for while accepting the trophy for Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for OITNB:
"We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland, and we know it's going to be up to us and all of you, probably too, to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us."
Viggo Mortensen stole a line that's been used many times to explain his character's story-arch in The Captain Fantastic, exclaiming, "Stick it to the man!"
Mahershala Ali gave one of the most moving speeches of the night while accepting his award for Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role:
"I think what I've learned from working on Moonlight is we see what happens when you persecute people. They fold into themselves. And what I was so grateful about and having the opportunity to play Juan was playing a gentleman. We saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community and taking that opportunity to uplift him and tell him he mattered, that he was OK, and accept him, and I hope that we do a better job of that. You know, when we get caught up in the minutiae, the details that make us all different, I think there's two ways of seeing that. There's the opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique. And then there's the opportunity to go to war about it, and say that that person is different from me, and I don't like you so let's battle. My mother is an ordained minister. I'm a muslim. She didn't do backflips when I called to tell her I converted 17 years ago. But I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I'm able to see her. She's able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown and that stuff is minutiae. It's not that important."
While accepting her award for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries, Paulson urged viewers to get involved:
"I would like to make a plea for everyone, if they can, any money they have to spare, please donate to the ACLU, to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country. It’s a vital organization that relies entirely on our support, so please, if you can, thank you."
Bryan Cranston used the words of Lyndon B. Johnson to give President Trump some advice:
"Just don't piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat."
President of SAG/Aftra Gabrielle Carteris made it clear Hollywood is supporting the diveristy movement when she said, "Our union and our country are stronger because of our commitment to diversity and inclusion."
Stranger Things star David Harbour got all red in the face while screaming his speech and empowering everyone to fight for the "wierdos" and against the "monsters":
"In light of all that is going on in the world today, it is difficult to celebrate the already-celebrated Stranger Things. But this award from you, who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe — like me — that great acting can change the world, is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and -women to go deeper and through our art, to battle against fear, self-centeredness, and the exclusivity of a predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive."
Emma Stone was dreadfully embarrassed for rambling while accepting her award for Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role, but we promise her we'll only remember this moment:
"We're in a really tricky time in the world and in our country, and things are very inexcusable and need action. I'm honored to be part of a community that wants to reflect things back to society."
An enormous amount of cheers rolled over the crowd as the cast of Hidden Figures accepted their award for Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Taraji P. Henson took the moment to say:
"This story is of unity. This story is about what happens when we put out differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins every time!"
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!