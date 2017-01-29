Sections
13 Moments You Didn't See At The 2017 SAG Awards

#1/13:

Cast Of 'Veep'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#1/13:

Cast Of 'Veep'

Humility, folks: When you don't win Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, you just admit your losers. 

#3/13:

Casey Affleck & Thandie Newton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#3/13:

Casey Affleck & Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton grilled Casey Affleck about Constance Wu's recent allegations. Kidding... We don't know that for sure.

#4/13:

Amy Adams & Meryl Streep

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
#4/13:

Amy Adams & Meryl Streep

Amy Adams allowed Meryl Streep to kiss her on the cheek while an award show-goer caught the whole thing on-camera. 

#5/13:

Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby Brown

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#5/13:

Noah Schnapp & Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things co-stars danced together at the cocktail reception. Someone call DWTS – we've got their next contestants.

#6/13:

William H. Macy

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
#6/13:

William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman was no where to be found so William H. Macy held his statue's hand. 

#7/13:

Jeremy Maguire & Ed O'Neil

John Sciulli/Getty Images
#7/13:

Jeremy Maguire & Ed O'Neil

Ed O'Neil shared a sweet moment with his on-screen son Jeremy Maguire who wore a cape to the award show. 

#8/13:

Emily Blunt & Emma Stone

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#8/13:

Emily Blunt & Emma Stone

Emily Blunt & Emma Stone tried to have a serious conversation while passerbys filmed it all. Damn paparazzi. 

#9/13:

Cast of 'Moonlight'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#9/13:

Cast of 'Moonlight'

Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, Alex R. Hibbert and Jaden Piner posed for a fun group photo at the award show. 

#10/13:

Danielle Brooks

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
#10/13:

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks seriously celebrated OITNB's win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series – as she should. 

#11/13:

Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
#11/13:

Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez and new boyfriend Joe LoCicero showed some PDA.

#12/13:

Emma Stone & Brie Larson

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
#12/13:

Emma Stone & Brie Larson

Emma Stone & Brie Larson snapped a photo with Captain Fantastic's Charlie Shotwell & Shree Crooks.

#13/13:

Sarah Paulson & Kathryn Hahn

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
#13/13:

Sarah Paulson & Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn literally bowed down to Sarah Paulson as she walked up to accept her SAG Award. 

SheKnows is making some changes!