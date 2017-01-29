13 Moments You Didn't See At The 2017 SAG Awards

Humility, folks: When you don't win Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, you just admit your losers.
Bryan Cranston entered a raffle to win one of those massive bottles of wine – or maybe just signed a SAG Awards guest book.
Thandie Newton grilled Casey Affleck about Constance Wu's recent allegations. Kidding... We don't know that for sure.
Amy Adams allowed Meryl Streep to kiss her on the cheek while an award show-goer caught the whole thing on-camera.
The Stranger Things co-stars danced together at the cocktail reception. Someone call DWTS – we've got their next contestants.
Felicity Huffman was no where to be found so William H. Macy held his statue's hand.
Ed O'Neil shared a sweet moment with his on-screen son Jeremy Maguire who wore a cape to the award show.
Emily Blunt & Emma Stone tried to have a serious conversation while passerbys filmed it all. Damn paparazzi.
Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, Alex R. Hibbert and Jaden Piner posed for a fun group photo at the award show.
Danielle Brooks seriously celebrated OITNB's win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series – as she should.
Gina Rodriguez and new boyfriend Joe LoCicero showed some PDA.
Emma Stone & Brie Larson snapped a photo with Captain Fantastic's Charlie Shotwell & Shree Crooks.
Kathryn Hahn literally bowed down to Sarah Paulson as she walked up to accept her SAG Award.
