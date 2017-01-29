The best SAG Awards 2017 winners' acceptance speech excerpts

The SAG Awards felt heavy this year. Taking place the same weekend of nationwide protests over President Trump's travel ban on Muslims, the celebs were clearly affected, dedicating their red carpet responses and acceptance speeches to addressing the controversial ban — celebs including Dev Patel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, respectfully. And if they weren't addressing the ban it directly, they did what they could, with their words, to tell viewers: I feel you, I see you, I support your efforts and we must stick together.
As a presenter:
"Everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are the part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you."
Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Veep
"Whether the Russians did or not hack the voting of tonight's SAG Awards, I look out at the million and a half people in this room, and I will say this award is legitimate and I won. I won. The winner is me. Landslide."
Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Fences
"What August did so beautifully is he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color. And sometimes we don't have to shake the world and move the world and create anything that is going to be in the history book. The fact that we breathed and lived a life and was a god to our children, just that, means that we have a story and it deserves to be told. We deserve to be in the canon of any — in the center of any narrative that's written out there. And that's what August did. He elevated my father, my mother, my uncles who eighth and fifth grade educations, and he just encapsulated them in history."
Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Shameless
"I would like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal."
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here from places like Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rica, Columbia, Ireland; and we know it's going to be up to us and all of you to keep telling stories that show what unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us."
Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight
"When we get caught up in the minutiae and the details that make us all different, I think there's two ways of seeing that. There's the opportunity to see the texture of that person, the characteristics that make them unique, and then there's an opportunity to go to war about it and say that this person is different from me, I don't like you, let's battle."
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
"Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU. It's a vital organization that relies on our support."
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for All the Way
"I'm often asked how would Lyndon Johnson think about Donald Trump, and I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success. He would aslo whisper in his ear as a form of encouragement: 'Just don't piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat.'"
Life Achievement
"Somehow I learned how to turn my flaws into spiritual lessons. And Oprah really helped."
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown
"I never would have cast myself as Winston Churchill."
Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown
"One actor in particular I'm going to really embarrass: Matt Smith. You're not only a really spontaneous, exciting, incredibly talented actor, but you're also my friend."
