There's More Than Gritty Sex (AKA 'Fifty Shades') Headed to Theaters in February

Shanee Edwards

by

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

View Profile
The pleasure & pain of romance

Lionsgate
The pleasure & pain of romance

Several romantic films are coming for Valentine's Day, but there's plenty of horror and drama too.

'The Comedian' — Feb. 3

Sony Pictures Classics
'The Comedian' — Feb. 3

Robert De Niro stars as an aging insult comic struggling to keep his career alive.

'The Space Between Us' — Feb. 3

STX Entertainment
'The Space Between Us' — Feb. 3

Asa Butterfield plays the first person to be born on Mars who goes to Earth for the very first time.

'A United Kingdom' — Feb. 10

Fox Searchlight
'A United Kingdom' — Feb. 10

The true love story of a Botswanan prince who marries a white British woman in the late 1940s.  

'Fifty Shades Darker' — Feb. 10

Lionsgate
'Fifty Shades Darker' — Feb. 10

Lust and jealousy rage out of control as Christian and Anastasia are haunted by the past.

'The LEGO Batman Movie' — Feb. 10

Warner Bros.
'The LEGO Batman Movie' — Feb. 10

Bruce Wayne takes on the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted while fighting crime in Gotham City.

'Fist Fight' — Feb. 17

Warner Bros.
'Fist Fight' — Feb. 17

This comedy shows what happens when teachers behave as badly as their students.

'A Cure for Wellness' — Feb. 17

20th Century Fox
'A Cure for Wellness' — Feb. 17

A young executive discovers a Swiss spa known for miraculous healing may be hiding a terrible secret.

'Everybody Loves Somebody' — Feb. 17

Pantelion
'Everybody Loves Somebody' — Feb. 17

This adorable rom-com explores the life of a young Latina doctor struggling to balance love with her career.

'The Great Wall' — Feb. 17

Universal
'The Great Wall' — Feb. 17

Matt Damon stars as a mercenary who must battle monsters attacking the Great Wall of China.

'Collide' — Feb. 24

Open Road Films
'Collide' — Feb. 24

Felicity Jones and Nicholas Hoult star as two backpackers who get involved in a German drug ring.

'Rock Dog' — Feb. 24

Summit
'Rock Dog' — Feb. 24

Luke Wilson voices a Tibetan mastiff who sets off on a wild journey to become a rock musician.

'Tulip Fever'— Feb. 24

The Weinstein Company
'Tulip Fever'— Feb. 24

Taking place during the 17th century Tulip Wars, Alicia Vikander plays a married woman who has an affair with an artist.

'Bitter Harvest'— Feb. 24

'Roadside Attractions': Feb. 24
'Bitter Harvest'— Feb. 24

Tyrant Josef Stalin makes life unbearable for a Ukrainian couple, played by Samantha Barks and Max Irons.

