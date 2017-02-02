The pleasure & pain of romance

Several romantic films are coming for Valentine's Day, but there's plenty of horror and drama too.
This is the third installment in The Ring franchise, focusing on a woman who must break a curse or die.
Robert De Niro stars as an aging insult comic struggling to keep his career alive.
Asa Butterfield plays the first person to be born on Mars who goes to Earth for the very first time.
The true love story of a Botswanan prince who marries a white British woman in the late 1940s.
Lust and jealousy rage out of control as Christian and Anastasia are haunted by the past.
Bruce Wayne takes on the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted while fighting crime in Gotham City.
This comedy shows what happens when teachers behave as badly as their students.
A young executive discovers a Swiss spa known for miraculous healing may be hiding a terrible secret.
This adorable rom-com explores the life of a young Latina doctor struggling to balance love with her career.
Matt Damon stars as a mercenary who must battle monsters attacking the Great Wall of China.
Felicity Jones and Nicholas Hoult star as two backpackers who get involved in a German drug ring.
Luke Wilson voices a Tibetan mastiff who sets off on a wild journey to become a rock musician.
Taking place during the 17th century Tulip Wars, Alicia Vikander plays a married woman who has an affair with an artist.
Tyrant Josef Stalin makes life unbearable for a Ukrainian couple, played by Samantha Barks and Max Irons.
