Best celeb clapbacks

Share Pin

Chloë Grace Moretz and Khloe Kardashian got into it after Moretz posted on Twitter, "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant."

Kardashian didn't take too kindly to the tweet and responded with a photo of a girl who's backside is exposed to the camera. A girl she, presumably, thought was Moretz. Unfortunately for Khloe's comeback, it was not and Moretz was quick to set the record straight.