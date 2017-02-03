 
15 Savage Celebrity Clapbacks — From Selena Gomez to Serena Williams

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/16:

Best celeb clapbacks

CBS
#1/16:

Best celeb clapbacks

There are certain celebrities you just shouldn't mess with.

#3/16:

Nicki Minaj

Giphy
#3/16:

Nicki Minaj

After Miley Cyrus dissed Nicki Minaj for not being very nice, Minaj brought their feud on stage at the 2015 Video Music Awards when she won Best Hip-Hop Video.

#4/16:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift/Instagram
#4/16:

Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift went back and forth about the lyrics in Kanye West's song, "Famous." While Kardashian said Swift approved the lyrics and then released a video to sort-of prove it, Swift said she was not made aware of all the lyrics, especially the "that bitch" line.

#5/16:

Justin Timberlake

Blogspot
#5/16:

Justin Timberlake

Kanye West dissed Justin Timberlake during a concert saying he had "love for Hov" but he "ain’t f*cking with that "Suit & Tie." Remind me again why we in this sh*t?" Well, Timberlake sure reminded him. During an SNL performance of his song "Suit & Tie," Timberlake changed the lyrics just for West singing, "My hits so sick/Got rappers acting dramatic."

#6/16:

Zendaya

Zendaya/Instagram
#6/16:

Zendaya

Giuliana Rancic made a big no no when she insulted Zendaya's dreadlocks at the Oscars. Zendaya wasn't having it and didn't hold back in her Instagram response.

#7/16:

Gabourey Sidibe

Giphy
#7/16:

Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe was disgustingly shamed for her Empire sex scene, but the actress responded with grace and power in an article for EW.

#8/16:

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams/Twitter
#8/16:

Jessica Williams

Several fans wanted Jessica Williams to take over for Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, prior to Trevor Noah landing the gig. While Williams appreciated the support, she didn't appreciate one journalist who said she needed to be more aggressive in her career.

#9/16:

Mo'Nique

Giphy
#9/16:

Mo'Nique

Mo'Nique maintained Empire director Lee Daniels had originally offered her the role of Cookie. When Daniels tried to deny the claims, Mo'Nique read her e-mails from Daniels on the radio to prove she was telling the truth.

#10/16:

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz/Twitter
#10/16:

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz and Khloe Kardashian got into it after Moretz posted on Twitter, "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant."

Kardashian didn't take too kindly to the tweet and responded with a photo of a girl who's backside is exposed to the camera. A girl she, presumably, thought was Moretz. Unfortunately for Khloe's comeback, it was not and Moretz was quick to set the record straight.

#11/16:

Selena Gomez

Tumblr
#11/16:

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, and Letterman made a comment that he had "made him [Justin Bieber] cry." Gomez responded, "Well, that makes two of us." Score one for Gomez.

#12/16:

Normani Kordei

Normani Kordei/Twitter
#12/16:

Normani Kordei

Normani Kordei was quick to shut down a Fifth Harmony hater after the group performed "America the Beautiful."

#13/16:

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Twitter
#13/16:

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West wasn't about to let haters ruin her day. Not that they could, apparently.

#14/16:

President Barack Obama

YouTube
#14/16:

President Barack Obama

God, I already miss President Obama so much. After receiving applause for saying he didn't have anymore elections to run, Obama responded with, "I know, because I won both of them." Mic. Drop.

#15/16:

Rihanna

Kendall Jenner/Twitter
#15/16:

Rihanna

Kendall Jenner was so excited to see Rihanna perform back in 2013, specifically her song "Complicated," she posted on Twitter. Rihanna's response: "Well don't come then." Ouch.

#16/16:

Serena Williams

Giphy
#16/16:

Serena Williams

A journalist at the Australian Open tried to tell Serena Williams she played a match that was "scrappy" and full of "unenforced errors." Mind you, she'd just won the tournament. Williams responded just as she should have: "I think that’s a very negative thing to say. Are you serious?" She added, "Well, you should have been out there. That wasn't very kind. You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?" Yes, yes he did.

