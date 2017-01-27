15 celebrity women who are 5 feet tall — or shorter

These ladies may be small in stature, but they're not short on personality and talent.
Originally published December 2014. Updated January 2017.
Although Mary-Kate and twin sister Ashley told Oprah they both measure in at around 5 feet tall, Mary-Kate is widely estimated to fall shy of that mark. For reference, Mary-Kate's little sister Elizabeth, pictured with her here, is 5 feet 7 inches. As Michelle Tanner would say, "Whoa, baby!"
Australian singer and sometimes actress Minogue used to claim in interviews that she was over 5 feet tall — until, that is, her sister Danni outed her, saying, "She lies about her height! Kylie always says she's 5 foot 1, but she is so not. She is actually 5 feet."
Panettiere has stated her height as 5 feet 2 inches in the past, but experts speculate the Nashville actress is more likely an even 5 feet. Still, standing next to her fiancé, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, Panettiere could be mistaken for even shorter — Klitschko clocks in at 6 feet 6 inches!
At only 4 feet 11 1/2 inches tall, Pinkett Smith tends to round her height up to 5 feet even. "When you start adding half-inches to your official height, you know you're short," she has said.
Another petite powerhouse with a thing for tall men, Pinkett Smith is famously towered over by her 6-foot-2-inch husband, Will Smith.
She may be short in stature, but she's tall in stage presence!
At only 5 feet tall, country legend Dolly Parton relies on the clever use of big hair, big shoes and a big personality to add inches to her tiny (in most ways, ahem) frame.
Tucked under the arm of her Parenthood co-star/screen mom, 5-foot-9-inch Lauren Graham, Whitman looks positively pocket-sized. Then again, at only 5 feet tall, that kind of makes sense.
Eva Longoria's personality takes up so much room on the small screen, it's hard to believe she's 5-foot-even!
One of the tiniest stars of them all, TV personality Tila Tequila can barely see over the steering wheel at 4 feet 11 inches — but that doesn't stop her from stirring up all kinds of horrible ish on Twitter.
Ricci — who earned our eternal fandom for her beloved roles in the cult classics Casper, Mermaids and The Addams Family — likes to joke, "I'm 5-foot-1 first thing in the morning," adding an inch to her 5-foot-even height.
Shakira may be short, but she sure knows how to work all 4 feet 11 inches. The Colombian Shakira, pictured here with partner Gerard Pique, admits, "My classmates also used to call me Enana, which means dwarf, because I was always the tiniest one in my class."
Jersey Shore star Nicole Snooki isn't just short — she might actually be the shortest lady on our list. "I'm 4 foot 9, maybe with the poof 4 foot 11," she told Inside Edition.
Could Kristin Chenoweth be any more adorable?
Always one to look on the bright side, the perennially peppy star embraces her short stature, saying, "I used to want to be tall, and then I thought, 'If I were tall, then people would say I was pretty, and not cute.' And then I realized there are worse things than being called cute."
Just because she's the oldest doesn't mean she's the tallest.
In fact, Kourtney — the eldest Kardashian sister — measures in at only 5 feet tall, while Kim comes in at 5 feet 2 inches and Khloé at an impressive 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Carrie Diaries star Robb doesn't make pretenses about her height. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she joked of her petite status that she was "5 feet nothing."
Where Lil' Kim goes, controversy tends to follow — and the rapper's height is no exception. Although she asserts that she stands a cool 5 feet tall, she is nearly always estimated at 4 feet 11 inches.
