Drew Barrymore's New Show & 15 Other Netflix Releases in February

Allie Gemmill

Ready to liven up your Netflix queue. Make sure to add these new gems and Netflix originals.

Before Arrival, Dr. Ellie Arroway was chatting with aliens in Contact. See it February 1.

A young man can quite shake his undead bride. Hijinks ensue. See the silliness on February 1.

Have you seen Dory's parents? Find them on February 1.

It's about to get a whole lot sexier thanks to Magic Mike, starting February 1.

Relive the found-footage horror all over again on February 1.

Dive into The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe on February 1.

On February 1, get in the Halloween spirit with Jack Skellington.

Watch Bella and Edward fall in love in, beginning February 1.

Drew Barrymore is reanimated realtor with a killer appetite on this Netflix original, premiering February 3.

One of the best teen comedies in recent memory, let Michael Cera & Jonah Hill make you chuckle on February 4.

Ricky Gervais reprises his infamous character from The Office for this road comedy, available February 10.

Juliette Binoche is an aging actress confronting a fading career. See it February 12.

James Franco stars in this sexy queer drama, bound to get your pulse racing on February 14.

Sean won an Oscar for his portrayal of gay San Francisco mayor Harvey Milk. Milk arrives February 16.

Things will get raunchy. They'll get rowdy. Food will never be the same. See it all go down February 23.

