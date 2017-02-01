Sections
23 Nostalgic Movies Leaving Netflix in February (Like 'Clueless'! Nooo!)

#1/24:

Parting is such sweet sorrow

Paramount Pictures
There's a ton of great films leaving in February. Ready to mourn?

#3/24:

'An Inconvenient Truth'

Participant Media
Al Gore's amazing doc on global warming is available until February 1.

#4/24:

'Black Hawk Down'

Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Scott Free Productions
This wartime drama will leave you on the edge of your seat...before it leaves February 1, that is.

#5/24:

'Clerks'

Miramax
See Kevin Smith's directorial debut about Gen X ennui before February 1.

#6/24:

'Elizabeth'

Polygram Filmed Entertainment/Channel Four Films
Cate Blanchett will blow you away in this historical drama. Catch it before February 1.

#7/24:

'Failure To Launch'

Paramount Pictures
A classic rom-com, Failure To Launch will tickle your funnybone. See it before February 1.

#8/24:

'Frida'

Lionsgate Films/Miramax
This essential biopic of a great female artist leaves February 1.

#9/24:

'Girls Just Want To Have Fun'

New World Pictures
Watch Sarah Jessica Parker chasing her dancing dreams before February 1.

#10/24:

'Mission Impossible: III'

Paramount Pictures
It's always a good time to see Ethan Hunt take out a baddie. MI:III leaves February 1.

#11/24:

'Sahara'

Paramount Pictures
Adventure never looked so good with Matthe McConaughey in the driver's seat. See if before February 1.

#12/24:

'Save The Last Dance'

MTV Films
Your fave '00s dance drama leaves February 1.

#13/24:

'The Kite Runner'

DreamWorks
This beautiful adaptation about two friends & the bond that connects them leaves February 1.

#14/24:

'The Machinist'

Filmax/Paramount Classics
See Christian Bale as a haunted factory worker before February 1.

#15/24:

'There Will Be Blood'

Paramount Vantage/Miramax
This epic drama leaves February 1.

#16/24:

'Trainspotting'

Channel Four Films
Choose '90s Ewan MacGregor. Choose Trainspotting. Choose it before February 1.

#17/24:

'What's Eating Gilbert Grape'

Paramount Pictures
See the classic Depp-Dicaprio vehicle before it goes on February 1.

#18/24:

'Scary Movie 5'

Dimension Films
Ashley Tisdale was in a movie with Charlie Sheen. See what that's about before February 13.

#19/24:

'The Nut Job'

Gulfstream Pictures
Will Arnett stars in the squirrel caper; see it before it leaves February 15.

#20/24:

'Jack Frost'

Warner Bros.
Your last chance to see Michael Keaton as a snowman is February 15.

#21/24:

'I Am Not A Hipster'

Uncle Freddy Productions
This insightful indie drama leaves February 15.

#22/24:

'Somewhere'

Focus Features
Sofia Coppola's fourth feature film leaves February 16.

#23/24:

'Problem Child: Leslie Jones'

Salent Media
The SNL's superstar's early comedy special leaves February 27.

#24/24:

'Clueless'

Paramount Pictures
The Beverly Hills teens hit the road on February 28. 

