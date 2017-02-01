23 Nostalgic Movies Leaving Netflix in February (Like 'Clueless'! Nooo!)

There's a ton of great films leaving in February. Ready to mourn?
Watch Adam Scott be adorably awkward in this indie comedy before A.C.O.D. leaves February 1.
Al Gore's amazing doc on global warming is available until February 1.
This wartime drama will leave you on the edge of your seat...before it leaves February 1, that is.
See Kevin Smith's directorial debut about Gen X ennui before February 1.
Cate Blanchett will blow you away in this historical drama. Catch it before February 1.
A classic rom-com, Failure To Launch will tickle your funnybone. See it before February 1.
This essential biopic of a great female artist leaves February 1.
Watch Sarah Jessica Parker chasing her dancing dreams before February 1.
It's always a good time to see Ethan Hunt take out a baddie. MI:III leaves February 1.
Adventure never looked so good with Matthe McConaughey in the driver's seat. See if before February 1.
Your fave '00s dance drama leaves February 1.
This beautiful adaptation about two friends & the bond that connects them leaves February 1.
See Christian Bale as a haunted factory worker before February 1.
This epic drama leaves February 1.
Choose '90s Ewan MacGregor. Choose Trainspotting. Choose it before February 1.
See the classic Depp-Dicaprio vehicle before it goes on February 1.
Ashley Tisdale was in a movie with Charlie Sheen. See what that's about before February 13.
Will Arnett stars in the squirrel caper; see it before it leaves February 15.
Your last chance to see Michael Keaton as a snowman is February 15.
This insightful indie drama leaves February 15.
Sofia Coppola's fourth feature film leaves February 16.
The SNL's superstar's early comedy special leaves February 27.
The Beverly Hills teens hit the road on February 28.
