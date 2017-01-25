Sections
We've barely started 2017 and have already lost 8 celebs

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

View Profile
Another year, more celeb deaths

John Shearer/WireImage
Another year, more celeb deaths

2016 was a rough year when it comes to celeb deaths — and unfortunately 2017 isn't any different.

Butch Trucks

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Butch Trucks

The Allman Brothers Band co-founder died on Jan. 24 at 69 years old. The cause of death is unknown.

Lee O'Denat

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Lee O'Denat

Founder of WorldStarHipHop Lee O'Denat died on Jan. 23 in San Diego due to heart disease. He was 43.

Tony Rosato

NBC
Tony Rosato

SNL alum Tony Rosato died on Jan. 10 at his home. He was 62.

Mary Tyler Moore

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Jan. 25 after suffering a variety of health problems. She was 80.

Dick Gautier

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre
Dick Gautier

Get Smart actor Dick Gautier died on Jan. 13 after a long illness. He was 85.

William Peter Blatty

Mark Von Holden/WireImage
William Peter Blatty

The Exorcist author died on Jan. 12 due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He was 89.

Miguel Ferrer

Francois G. Durand/WireImage
Miguel Ferrer

NCIS: Los Angeles star Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19 due to throat cancer. He was 61.

