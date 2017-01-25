We've barely started 2017 and have already lost 8 celebs

2016 was a rough year when it comes to celeb deaths — and unfortunately 2017 isn't any different.
"Lady Is a Tramp" singer Buddy Greco died on Jan. 10. The cause of death is uknown. He was 90.
The Allman Brothers Band co-founder died on Jan. 24 at 69 years old. The cause of death is unknown.
Founder of WorldStarHipHop Lee O'Denat died on Jan. 23 in San Diego due to heart disease. He was 43.
SNL alum Tony Rosato died on Jan. 10 at his home. He was 62.
TV icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Jan. 25 after suffering a variety of health problems. She was 80.
Get Smart actor Dick Gautier died on Jan. 13 after a long illness. He was 85.
The Exorcist author died on Jan. 12 due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. He was 89.
NCIS: Los Angeles star Miguel Ferrer died on Jan. 19 due to throat cancer. He was 61.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!