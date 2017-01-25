Sections
Mary Tyler Moore's legacy is one of love and living a happy, imperfect life

Her inspirational quotes

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Her inspirational quotes

Mary Tyler Moore died today at the age of 80. Here are quotes that will live forever, along with her legacy.

On taking chances

WENN
On taking chances

"Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave."

On loneliness

E. Milson/Getty Images
On loneliness

"Sometimes you have to get to know someone really well to realize you're really strangers."

On dreams

Frank Edwards/Getty Images
On dreams

"Having a dream is what keeps you alive. Overcoming the challenges makes life worth living."

On life in the public eye

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
On life in the public eye

"I live in a kind of controlled awareness. I wouldn't call it fear, but it's an awareness. I know I have a responsibility to behave in a certain way. I'm able to do that."

On her real persona

WENN
On her real persona

"There are certain things about me that I will never tell to anyone because I am a very private person. But basically, what you see is who I am. I'm independent, I do like to be liked, I do look for the good side of life and people. I'm positive, I'm disciplined, I like my life in order, and I'm neat as a pin."

On worry

WENN
On worry

"Worrying is a necessary part of life."

On the secret to overcoming adversity

WENN
On the secret to overcoming adversity

"Three things have helped me successfully go through the ordeals of life — an understanding husband, a good analyst and millions of dollars."

On parenting

WENN
On parenting

"I still feel as if I weren't a good enough mother. I didn't break any rules."

On dieting

WENN
On dieting

"Diets are for those who are thick and tired of it."

On making the best of it

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
On making the best of it

"You truly have to make the very best of what you've got. We all do."

On career choices

Michael Caulfield Archive/Getty Images
On career choices

"My grandfather once said, having watched me one entire afternoon, prancing and leaping and cavorting, 'This child will either end up on stage or in jail.' Fortunately, I took the easy route."

On cutting yourself some slack

S. Granitz/Getty Images
On cutting yourself some slack

"Whatever it is, it's OK because it's what it is. Don't be looking for perfection. Don't be short-tempered with yourself. And you'll be a whole lot nicer to be around with everyone else."

On experience

Earl Theisen/Getty Images
On experience

"I'm an experienced woman; I've been around... well, all right, I might not've been around, but I've been... nearby."

