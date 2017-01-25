Mary Tyler Moore's legacy is one of love and living a happy, imperfect life

Mary Tyler Moore died today at the age of 80. Here are quotes that will live forever, along with her legacy.
"You can't be brave if you've only had wonderful things happen to you."
"Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave."
"Sometimes you have to get to know someone really well to realize you're really strangers."
"Having a dream is what keeps you alive. Overcoming the challenges makes life worth living."
"I live in a kind of controlled awareness. I wouldn't call it fear, but it's an awareness. I know I have a responsibility to behave in a certain way. I'm able to do that."
"There are certain things about me that I will never tell to anyone because I am a very private person. But basically, what you see is who I am. I'm independent, I do like to be liked, I do look for the good side of life and people. I'm positive, I'm disciplined, I like my life in order, and I'm neat as a pin."
"Worrying is a necessary part of life."
"Three things have helped me successfully go through the ordeals of life — an understanding husband, a good analyst and millions of dollars."
"I still feel as if I weren't a good enough mother. I didn't break any rules."
"Diets are for those who are thick and tired of it."
"You truly have to make the very best of what you've got. We all do."
"My grandfather once said, having watched me one entire afternoon, prancing and leaping and cavorting, 'This child will either end up on stage or in jail.' Fortunately, I took the easy route."
"Whatever it is, it's OK because it's what it is. Don't be looking for perfection. Don't be short-tempered with yourself. And you'll be a whole lot nicer to be around with everyone else."
"I'm an experienced woman; I've been around... well, all right, I might not've been around, but I've been... nearby."
