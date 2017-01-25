Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

21 artists who have won so many Grammys, it'll make your head spin

Sarah Long

by

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

View Profile
#1/22:

The record holders

U2/Twitter, WENN
#1/22:

The record holders

These artists have a ton of talent — and all the Grammys to prove it.

#3/22:

Quincy Jones

WENN
#3/22:

Quincy Jones

Jones has won a whopping 27 Grammys over the years for his talents as an artist, arranger and producer.

He's one of only 15 artists who have ever been honored with the Grammy Legend Award.

#4/22:

Alison Krauss

WENN
#4/22:

Alison Krauss

Like Jones, Krauss has also taken home 27 Grammys so far.

She holds the distinction as having the most awards in the Country genre.

#5/22:

Pierre Boulez

BBC Radio 4/Twitter
#5/22:

Pierre Boulez

Boulez, who just died in 2016, took home 26 Grammys for his conducting work.

He also received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

#6/22:

Vladimir Horowitz

@reformagente/Twitter
#6/22:

Vladimir Horowitz

Horowitz (1903-1989) was awarded 25 Grammys in his lifetime.

He took home a Grammy for his work as a pianist and composer every decade from the '60s to the '90s.

#7/22:

Stevie Wonder

Guillermo Proano/WENN
#7/22:

Stevie Wonder

Wonder has received 25 Grammys throughout his career, and he is the only person in history to ever win five or more awards at one ceremony — and he's done it on three separate occasions.

#8/22:

Chick Corea

WENN
#8/22:

Chick Corea

Corea has 22 Grammys and currently holds the record for most wins in the jazz category.

The musician/composer is the fourth-most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, with 63 nominations, according to his website. He also has four Latin Grammy awards.

#9/22:

U2

U2/Twitter
#9/22:

U2

U2 hasn't won a Grammy since 2005, but they still boast an impressive 22 wins. 

They hold the record for most Grammys in the rock category.

#10/22:

John Williams

Nicky Nelson/WENN
#10/22:

John Williams

With 22 Grammys for his work on movies with iconic music like Jaws, Star Wars and Schindler's List, Williams is pretty much the soundtrack king.

 

#11/22:

Jay Z

@RoopCreative/Twitter
#11/22:

Jay Z

You knew Jay Z would pop up on here sooner or later, right?

He has a total of 21 Grammys and is also nominated this year for Best Rap Performance, Pop Style.

#12/22:

Kanye West

Dan Jackman/WENN
#12/22:

Kanye West

Also with 21 wins, West is tied with Jay Z for most Grammy wins by a rap artist.

But that could all change this year: West is nominated for eight Grammys for the 59th annual awards.

#13/22:

Beyoncé

C.Smith/WENN
#13/22:

Beyoncé

Hot on her husband Jay Z's heels, Beyoncé has a total of 20 Grammy wins.

She also holds the record for most Grammy nominations by a female artist, with 53 total noms.

#14/22:

Vince Gill

WENN
#14/22:

Vince Gill

Country singer/songwriter Gill also has a total of 20 Grammys.

He won at least one Grammy at every ceremony held in the '90s.

#15/22:

Henry Mancini

@InstrumentalHit/Twitter
#15/22:

Henry Mancini

Mancini (1924-1994) took home 20 Grammys in his lifetime.

He's been gone for 23 years, but the songs he's written, like "Moon River" from Breakfast and Tiffany's and "The Pink Panther Theme" will live on forever.

#16/22:

Pat Metheny

WENN
#16/22:

Pat Metheny

Jazz musician Metheny also has 20 Grammy wins. 

In addition to his impressive on-stage career, Metheny also loves teaching music. At 18, he was the youngest teacher ever at the University of Miami, and at 19 he became the youngest teacher ever at the Berklee College of Music, where he also received an honorary doctorate in 1996, according to his website.

#17/22:

Al Schmitt

Capitol Studios/Twitter
#17/22:

Al Schmitt

With 20 Grammys, Schmitt is pretty much the be-all and end-all when it comes to sound engineering and mixing.

He also has two Latin Grammys in addition to his other 20.

#18/22:

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce is FayesVision/WENN
#18/22:

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is also in the 20 Grammys club.

His albums Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A. were also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

#19/22:

Tony Bennett

Joseph Marzullo/WENN
#19/22:

Tony Bennett

The legendary Bennett boasts a total of 18 Grammy wins.

Though his career started way back in the late '50s/early '60s, he still continues to perform and win awards. In the last ten years alone he has sold 10 million records, according to his website.

#20/22:

Aretha Franklin

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#20/22:

Aretha Franklin

Franklin also boasts a legendary career and a total of 18 Grammys. 

In addition to her 18 wins, Franklin also has five recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Awad, and a Grammy Legend Award.

#21/22:

Paul McCartney

Derrick Salters/WENN
#21/22:

Paul McCartney

This list wouldn't be complete without at least one Beatle.

Not counting his win with The Beatles for Best New Artist in 1964, McCartney has 18 Grammys of his own.

#22/22:

Jimmy Sturr

@recordonline/Twitter
#22/22:

Jimmy Sturr

Sturr is known as the King of Polka for good reason: Of the 25 Grammys ever handed out in the genre, he has won 18 of them.

Sturr isn't slowing down anytime soon, either. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra still keep a hectic schedule performing on cruis ships and other live venues.

Related Slideshows

Paris Jackson is making a name for herself – she's not just the King of Pop's daughter, anymore

Mary Tyler Moore's legacy is one of love and living a happy, imperfect life

We've barely started 2017 and have already lost 8 celebs
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!