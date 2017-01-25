21 artists who have won so many Grammys, it'll make your head spin

These artists have a ton of talent — and all the Grammys to prove it.
Opera and orchestral genius Solti (1912-1997) holds the Grammy record with a total of 31 awards, according to grammy.com.
His Grammy wins span four decades, with his first win in 1962 and his last in 1997 (the year he died).
Jones has won a whopping 27 Grammys over the years for his talents as an artist, arranger and producer.
He's one of only 15 artists who have ever been honored with the Grammy Legend Award.
Like Jones, Krauss has also taken home 27 Grammys so far.
She holds the distinction as having the most awards in the Country genre.
Boulez, who just died in 2016, took home 26 Grammys for his conducting work.
He also received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
Horowitz (1903-1989) was awarded 25 Grammys in his lifetime.
He took home a Grammy for his work as a pianist and composer every decade from the '60s to the '90s.
Wonder has received 25 Grammys throughout his career, and he is the only person in history to ever win five or more awards at one ceremony — and he's done it on three separate occasions.
Corea has 22 Grammys and currently holds the record for most wins in the jazz category.
The musician/composer is the fourth-most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, with 63 nominations, according to his website. He also has four Latin Grammy awards.
U2 hasn't won a Grammy since 2005, but they still boast an impressive 22 wins.
They hold the record for most Grammys in the rock category.
With 22 Grammys for his work on movies with iconic music like Jaws, Star Wars and Schindler's List, Williams is pretty much the soundtrack king.
You knew Jay Z would pop up on here sooner or later, right?
He has a total of 21 Grammys and is also nominated this year for Best Rap Performance, Pop Style.
Also with 21 wins, West is tied with Jay Z for most Grammy wins by a rap artist.
But that could all change this year: West is nominated for eight Grammys for the 59th annual awards.
Hot on her husband Jay Z's heels, Beyoncé has a total of 20 Grammy wins.
She also holds the record for most Grammy nominations by a female artist, with 53 total noms.
Country singer/songwriter Gill also has a total of 20 Grammys.
He won at least one Grammy at every ceremony held in the '90s.
Mancini (1924-1994) took home 20 Grammys in his lifetime.
He's been gone for 23 years, but the songs he's written, like "Moon River" from Breakfast and Tiffany's and "The Pink Panther Theme" will live on forever.
Jazz musician Metheny also has 20 Grammy wins.
In addition to his impressive on-stage career, Metheny also loves teaching music. At 18, he was the youngest teacher ever at the University of Miami, and at 19 he became the youngest teacher ever at the Berklee College of Music, where he also received an honorary doctorate in 1996, according to his website.
With 20 Grammys, Schmitt is pretty much the be-all and end-all when it comes to sound engineering and mixing.
He also has two Latin Grammys in addition to his other 20.
The Boss is also in the 20 Grammys club.
His albums Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A. were also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
The legendary Bennett boasts a total of 18 Grammy wins.
Though his career started way back in the late '50s/early '60s, he still continues to perform and win awards. In the last ten years alone he has sold 10 million records, according to his website.
Franklin also boasts a legendary career and a total of 18 Grammys.
In addition to her 18 wins, Franklin also has five recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Awad, and a Grammy Legend Award.
This list wouldn't be complete without at least one Beatle.
Not counting his win with The Beatles for Best New Artist in 1964, McCartney has 18 Grammys of his own.
Sturr is known as the King of Polka for good reason: Of the 25 Grammys ever handed out in the genre, he has won 18 of them.
Sturr isn't slowing down anytime soon, either. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra still keep a hectic schedule performing on cruis ships and other live venues.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!