Will he win an EGOT this year?

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had an amazing year with his Tony win for Hamilton and his Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Moana. If he wins the Oscar this year, he will join an elite group of 12 people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in the competitive categories. It's called an EGOT.
While this is Miranda's first nomination for an Oscar, he has a lot of hardware at home on the mantel, including two Grammys (one for In The Heights and one for Hamilton), three Tonys (two for In the Heights and one for Hamilton) and an Emmy, for his work on the 67th Annual Tony Awards.
"Future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favorite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone,” Miranda said in a statement on Tuesday. “You’re next.”
Find out who else in Hollywood is a member of the illustrious EGOT club.
Richard Rodgers was the very first person in history with an EGOT. He accomplished this in 1962 and spent 15 years as the only person to win all four awards.
Rodgers is one of three composers in this elite group. With his business partner and lyricist, Oscar Hammerstein, he won an Oscar in 1946 for "It Might as Well Be Spring" from State Fair.
The duo went on to win two Tonys for South Pacific in 1950, a Grammy in 1961 for Best Musical Theater Album for The Sound of Music and an Emmy in 1958 for Cinderella.
Helen Hayes was the first woman in the EGOT club and only the second member, which she achieved in 1977. It took her 45 years — the longest of any EGOT winner — to earn all four of her awards, starting with an Oscar for The Sin of Madelon Claudet in 1932.
Hayes then won a Tony Award at the very first ceremony in 1947 for Happy Birthday. Her Emmy came in 1953 for her work on NBC, and her Grammy came in the spoken word category. She won with actors Henry Fonda, James Earl Jones and Orson Welles for Great American Documents.
Rita Moreno might best be known for her Oscar-winning turn as Anita in West Side Story. However, she's a talent in other genres as well. She has a Grammy Award for the children's show The Electric Company, a Tony Award for the play The Ritz and two Emmy Awards, one for The Rockford Files and one for her appearance on The Muppet Show in 1977.
If you haven't caught up with Moreno, be sure to catch her on Netflix's One Day at a Time reboot or listen to her amazing SAG Awards speech accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award, where she dropped an F-bomb.
John Gielgud hit every decade from the 1960s through the 1990s collecting awards for an EGOT. His Tony win came in 1961 as a director for Big Fish, Little Fish. Even though he was nominated 10 times, he only won one Grammy, for the 1979 spoken word album Ages of Man: Reading From Shakespeare.
His success in the 1980s came in the shape of an Oscar with a win for Arthur as Dudley Moore's beleaguered butler. Gielgud capped off his EGOT with a Primetime Emmy win in 1991 for Summer's Lease.
Glamorous actress Audrey Hepburn will forever be remembered for Breakfast at Tiffany's, but it's Roman Holiday that won her the Oscar. It turned out that 1954 was her lucky year because she also won a Tony Award for Ondine.
The Emmy came in 1993, for her TV series Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn. She joined the EGOT club in 1994 after getting a Grammy for the spoken word category with Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales.
Composer Marvin Hamlisch had a string of success in the 1970s, which got him on his way to an EGOT. His three wins were all on the same night for 1973's The Way We Were. Hamlisch also won a Grammy Award for the film.
His first Tony Award came in 1976 with the monster Broadway hit A Chorus Line. He is one of only two people to have won those four prizes and a Pulitzer Prize — Richard Rodgers is the other.
Hamlisch won two Primetime Emmys in 1995 for Barbra: The Concert, which allowed him to complete his EGOT.
Jonathan Tunick is a composer who achieved his EGOT just two years after his peer Marvin Hamlisch. Tunick won an Oscar in 1978 for A Little Night Music, an Emmy in 1982 for Night of 100 Stars and a Grammy in 1989 for Best Instrumental Arrangement for No One Is Alone.
He completed his EGOT in 1997 for his orchestrations for the Broadway show Titanic.
It took Mel Brooks 34 years to complete his EGOT journey, which started in 1967 with an Emmy Award for The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special. He's no slouch, though. Brooks went on to win three more Emmys as Uncle Phil on Mad About You.
His Oscar came in 1969 for writing The Producers, but then he didn't add to his EGOT collection until 1999, when he won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album in 1999 for The 2000-Year-Old Man in the Year 2000 with Carl Reiner. He won another Grammy in 2002 for The Producers.
The Producers turned out to be Brooks' lucky charm because 2002 was the year he won three Tonys for the adapted-for-Broadway show, completing his EGOT.
Film and theater director Mike Nichols started on the road to EGOT in 1961 with a Grammy win for An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May for Best Comedy Album. While he has an astonishing nine Tony Awards to his name, it was Nichols' 1964 Best Director win for Barefoot in the Park that put him on the map.
His Best Director Oscar came in 1967 for the timeless classic The Graduate, and the icing on the cake came in 2001 with an Emmy win for Wit. It took Nichols 40 years to complete his EGOT.
Before her time in the moderator chair on The View, Whoopi Goldberg had a career as a serious actress. Her journey to EGOT began in 1986, when she won a Grammy for Best Comedy Recording for Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Record.
In 1990, Goldberg won an Oscar for playing the hilarious Oda Mae Brown in Ghost. She won a Daytime Emmy — yes, those count, too — in 2002 for her work on Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel and a second one in 2009 for The View. Her EGOT was complete with a 2002 Tony Award as a producer on Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Producer Scott Rudin completed his EGOT in 2012. He's the first producer to be a member of this elite club. Rudin first won an Emmy in 1984 for He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'. His Tony Award came next, in 1994, for Best Musical for Passion, composed by Stephen Sondheim.
In total, Rudin has won five Tonys, including one for Best Musical for The Book of Mormon, composed by fellow EGOT member Bobby Lopez. That Book of Mormon connection also won Rudin a Grammy in 2012.
His Oscar win was a battle against two films that he produced, No Country for Old Men and There Will Be Blood. It was No Country for Old Men's win that helped him get the "O" in EGOT.
Bobby Lopez is the last person to join the group. In 2014, he won an Oscar with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for the song you will never forget, "Let It Go" from Frozen. His journey to the EGOT club was quick — it only took him 10 years.
Lopez started his EGOT in 2004, when he won for Best Original Score for Avenue Q. His Tony success continued in 2011 with two more Tonys for The Book of Mormon. He also has three Grammys in his stash for The Book of Mormon and two for Frozen.
He also has two Daytime Emmys for The Wonder Pets, a Nick Jr. children's series. Lopez managed to accomplish all of this before the age of 40.
