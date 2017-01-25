Will he win an EGOT this year?

Share Pin

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had an amazing year with his Tony win for Hamilton and his Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Moana. If he wins the Oscar this year, he will join an elite group of 12 people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in the competitive categories. It's called an EGOT.

While this is Miranda's first nomination for an Oscar, he has a lot of hardware at home on the mantel, including two Grammys (one for In The Heights and one for Hamilton), three Tonys (two for In the Heights and one for Hamilton) and an Emmy, for his work on the 67th Annual Tony Awards.

"Future congratulations to the kids watching the telecast this year, singing along with their favorite songs, performing epic private concerts for the mirror with a comb or a toothbrush microphone,” Miranda said in a statement on Tuesday. “You’re next.”

