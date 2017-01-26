Sections
The hidden gems in 'Brave,' 'Up' and other Disney-Pixar films

#1/53:

This is some crazy stuff

Fans of Disney-Pixar films have long delighted in poring over every scene to dig up hidden Easter eggs and create theories of how all of the universes are connected — and Disney recently added fuel to the fire with a mind-bending Facebook video linking a ton of movies. 

Here's our field guide to hidden gems in the magical kingdom of Disney-Pixar.

Originally published July 2012. Updated January 2017.

The iconic Pizza Planet truck, first seen in 1995's Toy Story, appears in the form of a figurine carved by the Witch.

