'The Path' Season 1 refresher

Get ready for The Path Season 2 with our much-needed refresher.
Despite everything that happened to Alison (Sarah Jones) and everything she did to try to bring down the movement in Season 1 of the show, she decided at the end to rejoin. But is she really rejoining the movement or is she hatching a larger plan to bring down Meyerism altogether? It seems that maybe she's taking a new approach by destroying Meyerism from the inside out rather than simply trash-talking the group online.
The Ladder and the rungs in which Meyerism is founded might not be just a metaphorical thing. Since Alison's husband Jason wrote in his journal that every time he tried to climb the Ladder he burned his hands and he was found after falling to his death with burns on his palms, it is possible Meyerism follows a more tangible Ladder than we thought in Season 1.
Cal has taken over the cult, but his hold is limited, especially when Eddie and Sarah are onto his games. Season 2 will no doubt continue to be a power struggle for Cal, and an especially tough one too, if Dr. Meyer is indeed alive. Not to mention Cal has fallen off the wagon again with his alcohol addiction, a storyline that will absolutely continue into the new season.
Eddie is finally breaking free of Meyerism only to be haunted by strange visions that might lure him back. Either there is some truth to Meyerism for Eddie, or he's spent so much time drinking that green smoothie that its effects are following him around even when he's not actively consuming the drugs.
Sarah's story at the end of Season 1 was, well, complicated to put it lightly. She's charged with taking on a new leadership role within Meyerism while her world is seemingly falling apart around her. Eddie is gone, her son is questioning the faith and her lover killed her mentor Silas. She also knows that it was Cal, not Dr. Meyer, who wrote the last rungs for the Ladder. Despite all of this, she promises to keep Cal's secrets and move forward with the organization, which means Sarah's probably going to have some big motives moving forward in Season 2. I could see her storyline really taking center stage as she struggles to maintain her faith while relishing in her new power within Meyerism.
Eddie seemingly goes back to Peru and sees Dr. Steven Meyer at the end of Season 1. But is he really seeing Dr. Meyer or was this just another crazy vision? And if he is really seeing Dr. Meyer, why/how did he fake his own death? And why would Dr. Meyer reveal himself to Eddie, an almost-denier? Seems like maybe it's just another crazy Eddie vision that could put him back on the Meyerism path, but then again, I wouldn't put any twists and turns past The Path at this point.
Eddie's son Hawk decides to stay with Meyerism and goes through his initiation right as Eddie is leaving the movement. There is no way Hawk's feelings will just vanish so quickly. Yes, he chose to stay with the movement so he wouldn't lose his family, but now that his family is falling apart, his beliefs might fall again in Season 2.
Mary is planning to go through with her marriage to Sean, but that doesn't mean she's given up on sleeping with Cal. Mary could actually be the catalyst for bringing Cal down once and for all since she understands his dark side like maybe no one else in the series.
