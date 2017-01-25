'The Path' Season 1 refresher

Share Pin

Sarah's story at the end of Season 1 was, well, complicated to put it lightly. She's charged with taking on a new leadership role within Meyerism while her world is seemingly falling apart around her. Eddie is gone, her son is questioning the faith and her lover killed her mentor Silas. She also knows that it was Cal, not Dr. Meyer, who wrote the last rungs for the Ladder. Despite all of this, she promises to keep Cal's secrets and move forward with the organization, which means Sarah's probably going to have some big motives moving forward in Season 2. I could see her storyline really taking center stage as she struggles to maintain her faith while relishing in her new power within Meyerism.