51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington

Zoe Kravitz looked oh-so-chic while supporting her girl gang during the march.

Cher arrived in Washington in all her style to march with the crowd.

"This is amazing!" Helen Mirren captioned her selfie of the march.

"Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlondon" Gillian Anderson said of her pic.

Emily Ratajkowski marched with one of her favorite quotes from Naomi Wolf.

Miley Cyrus posted a dancing Boomerang to celebrate her time at the march.

The only thing that could overshadow Bella Thorne's new blue hair is her girl pride.

Jessica Chastain was one nasty woman at the march.

Chrissy Teigen took a break from marching to greet some excited fans.

America Ferrera was tickled pink with her love army.

Nothing better than a group of good-looking men holding a "This is what a feminist looks like" sign.

Chris Rock joined the march to "fight the power."

"So proud to be a woman!!" Rihanna shared on Instagram.

Laura Prepon used a popular catch phrase of the day, "I can't believe we still have to protest this shit."

Josh Gad participated in the March in London and said it was "a beautiful day to resist."

Watch out, Trump, Melissa Benoist's lady bits are made of steel.

In true Kristen Stewart fashion, she kept it chill while holding her sign in solidarity at Sundance.

Scarlett Johansson spoke during the march, rallying for equality.

Even Sir Ian McKellen couldn't resist showing off just how much he loves the ladies.

America Ferrera inspired with her speech at the Women's March

Zendaya took a break in the center of the march to show off her pride with a picture.

Felicity Huffman brought a whole posse of women with her to the march.

Padma Lakshmi made her own signs the night before the march to prepare for the big day.

Diane Guerrero spoke with Univision in support of the March on Washington.

Amber Tamblyn posted a pic as she prepared to march in D.C.

Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron & Mary McCormack all joined up to march together.

Emma Watson took time from the march to greet fans.

Drew Barrymore proudly raised her fist as she fought for equal rights.

Mandy Moore was spot on with her caption: "It's not a movement without #JaneFonda."

Ariana Grande & Elizabeth Gillies took a marching break to take this adorable selfie.

Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her brother and fellow actor Jake to support women's rights.

Mindy Kaling met some new friends while letting her voice be heard.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her pussy pride with some colorful signs.

Laverne Cox also got a Kerry Washington shoutout. "I love you," Washington said of Cox.

Kerry Washington called Natalie Portman, "So inspiring," when she posted this pic.

"I'm so proud of everyone all over the world who gathered with such dignity and strength," Keys wrote.

Ashley Judd took the stage and spoke to the massive crowds of the Women's March.

No comment from Schumer needed to sum of this photos of high-powered Hollywood ladies.

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui said the march day was "single handedly the most incredible day of my life."

Evan Rachel Wood got in the march mood with a girl power fist pump.

Gina Rodriguez and her friends sported "Torch Your Bra" shirts.

Yara Shahidi & Tracee Ellis Ross showed off their girl pride on stage during the march.

Jessica Chastain definitely got into the march with all those special guest tags.

From her Pussy Hat to her colorful signs, Dunham rocked the Women's March.

Celebrities turned out in force for the Women's March across the nation. Put your pussy hats on & prepare to be inspired.

51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington

