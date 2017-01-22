Sections
51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/51:

Celebs at the Women's March

FayesVision/WENN.com
#1/51:

Celebs at the Women's March

Celebrities turned out in force for the Women's March across the nation. Put your pussy hats on & prepare to be inspired.

#3/51:

Lena Dunham & Amy Poehler

Lena Dunham/Instagram
#3/51:

Lena Dunham & Amy Poehler

Lena Dunham captioned this pic with Amy Poehler, "Parks & Menstration"

#4/51:

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain/Instagram
#4/51:

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain definitely got into the march with all those special guest tags.

#5/51:

Yara Shahidi & Tracee Ellis Ross

Yara Shahidi/Instagram
#5/51:

Yara Shahidi & Tracee Ellis Ross

Yara Shahidi & Tracee Ellis Ross showed off their girl pride on stage during the march.

#6/51:

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez/Instagram
#6/51:

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez and her friends sported "Torch Your Bra" shirts.

#7/51:

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram
#7/51:

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood got in the march mood with a girl power fist pump.

#8/51:

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui/Instagram
#8/51:

Lauren Jauregui

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui said the march day was "single handedly the most incredible day of my life."

#9/51:

Amy Schumer & Madonna

Madonna/Instagram
#9/51:

Amy Schumer & Madonna

Madonna and Amy Schumer flexed their muscles.

#10/51:

Amy Schumer & Julianne Moore

Amy Schumer/Instagram
#10/51:

Amy Schumer & Julianne Moore

No comment from Schumer needed to sum of this photos of high-powered Hollywood ladies.

#11/51:

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd
#11/51:

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd took the stage and spoke to the massive crowds of the Women's March.

#12/51:

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys/Instagram
#12/51:

Alicia Keys

"I'm so proud of everyone all over the world who gathered with such dignity and strength," Keys wrote. 

#13/51:

Kerry Washington & Natalie Portman

Kerry Washington/Instagram
#13/51:

Kerry Washington & Natalie Portman

Kerry Washington called Natalie Portman, "So inspiring," when she posted this pic.

#14/51:

Kerry Washington & Laverne Cox

Kerry Washington/Instagram
#14/51:

Kerry Washington & Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox also got a Kerry Washington shoutout. "I love you," Washington said of Cox.

#15/51:

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
#15/51:

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her pussy pride with some colorful signs.

#16/51:

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling/Instagram
#16/51:

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling met some new friends while letting her voice be heard.

#17/51:

Maggie & Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal/Instagram
#17/51:

Maggie & Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her brother and fellow actor Jake to support women's rights.

#18/51:

Ariana Grande & Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram
#18/51:

Ariana Grande & Elizabeth Gillies

Ariana Grande & Elizabeth Gillies took a marching break to take this adorable selfie.

#19/51:

Mandy Moore & Jane Fonda

Mandy Moore/Instagram
#19/51:

Mandy Moore & Jane Fonda

Mandy Moore was spot on with her caption: "It's not a movement without #JaneFonda."

#20/51:

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore/Instagram
#20/51:

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore proudly raised her fist as she fought for equal rights.

#21/51:

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman/Twitter
#21/51:

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman became a nasty girl for a day. 

#22/51:

Emma Watson

Jenny Jusuf/Twitter
#22/51:

Emma Watson

Emma Watson took time from the march to greet fans.

#23/51:

Chelsea Handler& Charlize Theron

Chelsea Handler/Instagram
#23/51:

Chelsea Handler& Charlize Theron

Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron & Mary McCormack all joined up to march together.

#24/51:

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn/Instagram
#24/51:

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn posted a pic as she prepared to march in D.C.

#25/51:

Diane Guerrero

Diane Guerrero/Instagram
#25/51:

Diane Guerrero

Diane Guerrero spoke with Univision in support of the March on Washington.

#26/51:

Debra Messing

Debra Messing/Instagram
#26/51:

Debra Messing

Debra Messing couldn't resist taking a selfie sporting her Pussy Hat.

#27/51:

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi/Instagram
#27/51:

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi made her own signs the night before the march to prepare for the big day.

#28/51:

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman/Instagram
#28/51:

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman brought a whole posse of women with her to the march.

#29/51:

Zendaya

Zendaya/Instagram
#29/51:

Zendaya

Zendaya took a break in the center of the march to show off her pride with a picture.

#30/51:

America Ferrera

America Ferrera/Instagram
#30/51:

America Ferrera

America Ferrera inspired with her speech at the Women's March

#31/51:

Sir Ian McKellen

Shiny Life Forme/Instagram
#31/51:

Sir Ian McKellen

Even Sir Ian McKellen couldn't resist showing off just how much he loves the ladies.

#32/51:

Scarlett Johansson

Alice Duce/Instagram
#32/51:

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson spoke during the march, rallying for equality.

#33/51:

Kristen Stewart

Park Record/Twitter
#33/51:

Kristen Stewart

In true Kristen Stewart fashion, she kept it chill while holding her sign in solidarity at Sundance. 

#34/51:

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist/Instagram
#34/51:

Melissa Benoist

Watch out, Trump, Melissa Benoist's lady bits are made of steel. 

#35/51:

Josh Gad

Josh Gad/Instagram
#35/51:

Josh Gad

Josh Gad participated in the March in London and said it was "a beautiful day to resist."

#36/51:

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon/Instagram
#36/51:

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon used a popular catch phrase of the day, "I can't believe we still have to protest this shit."

#37/51:

Rihanna

Rihanna/Instagram
#37/51:

Rihanna

"So proud to be a woman!!" Rihanna shared on Instagram.

#38/51:

Chris Rock

Chris Rock/Instagram
#38/51:

Chris Rock

Chris Rock joined the march to "fight the power."

#39/51:

John Legend

John Legend/Instagram
#39/51:

John Legend

Nothing better than a group of good-looking men holding a "This is what a feminist looks like" sign.

#40/51:

America Ferrera

America Ferrera
#40/51:

America Ferrera

America Ferrera was tickled pink with her love army.

#41/51:

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
#41/51:

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen took a break from marching to greet some excited fans.

#42/51:

Jessica Chastain

Vanity Fair/Instagram
#42/51:

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain was one nasty woman at the march.

#43/51:

Bella Throne

Bella Thorne/Instagram
#43/51:

Bella Throne

The only thing that could overshadow Bella Thorne's new blue hair is her girl pride.

#44/51:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus/Instagram
#44/51:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus posted a dancing Boomerang to celebrate her time at the march.

#45/51:

Uzo Aduba & Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer/Instagram
#45/51:

Uzo Aduba & Amy Schumer

Uzo Aduba & Amy Schumer made a picture perfect pair at the Women's March.

#46/51:

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
#46/51:

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski marched with one of her favorite quotes from Naomi Wolf.

#47/51:

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson/Instagram
#47/51:

Gillian Anderson

"Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlondon" Gillian Anderson said of her pic.

#48/51:

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren/Instagram
#48/51:

Helen Mirren

"This is amazing!" Helen Mirren captioned her selfie of the march.

#49/51:

Cher

bitches_save_the_cher/Instagram
#49/51:

Cher

Cher arrived in Washington in all her style to march with the crowd.

#50/51:

Amber Rose

Amber Rose/Instagram
#50/51:

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wore her pride via a boob shirt. 

#51/51:

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz/Instagram
#51/51:

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz looked oh-so-chic while supporting her girl gang during the march.

