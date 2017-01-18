Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

The best excerpts from the People's Choice Awards winners' speeches

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

View Profile
#1/16:

From Tyler Perry to Justin Timberlake

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#1/16:

From Tyler Perry to Justin Timberlake

From inspiring to hilarious, the PCA winners didn't disappoint with their acceptance speeches.

#3/16:

Kevin Hart

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#3/16:

Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

"To The Rock, you've actually lessened my talent."

#4/16:

Justin Timberlake

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#4/16:

Justin Timberlake

Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

"To my two favorite people in the world, my wife and my beautiful son: If you are watching right now, buddy, the nanny is fired. You're the reason I wrote this song."

#5/16:

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#5/16:

Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Premium Series Actor award for Ballers 

"I promised someone very special and close to me, because it's important: It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."

#6/16:

Blake Lively

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#6/16:

Blake Lively

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

"You voted for girl power, so thank you for sending a message to Hollywood that people want to hear stories about women."

#7/16:

Blake Shelton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#7/16:

Blake Shelton

Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album for If I'm Honest

"I thank the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani."

#8/16:

Tom Hanks

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#8/16:

Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

"A long time ago, I stumbled across a phrase that stuck with me ever since: 'Throw deep, baby.' If you throw deep, baby, you'll sleep in peace, and you'll wake in joy."

#9/16:

Ellen DeGeneres

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#9/16:

Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Animated Movie Voice for Finding Dory

"This is amazing. Twenty is... 17, I get it; 18, sure; 19, I can see that; but 20 is outrageous. This is really something that means more to me than because it comes from the people. The only thing that would make me happier is if it was voted on by animals."

#10/16:

Melissa McCarthy

Lester Cohen/WireImage
#10/16:

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

"All of these amazing women in this category, I love them. Have we tussled? Yeah, we've gotten into it in separate various occassions. Would I call it hand-to-hand combat? Maybe. Maybe I would. [Anna] Kendrick's too quick. She's wirey."

#11/16:

Priyanka Chopra

Lester Cohen/WireImage
#11/16:

Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

"Every single woman that was nominated today were the reason I joined television. They were the reason I wanted to be the actor I am today."

#12/16:

Tyler Perry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#12/16:

Tyler Perry

Favorite Humanitarian

"What is so important to me right now when I look at the state of the world, at the state of our country, it is so important that we know no matter how dark it is, we all have to be light for each other."

#13/16:

Robert Downey Jr.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#13/16:

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Movie Actor

"Power to the people, stick it to the man!"

#14/16:

Sofia Vergara

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#14/16:

Sofia Vergara

Favorite Comedic TV Actress for Modern Family

"Please keep giving us [latinas] opportunities because we will not disappoint you."

#15/16:

'The Big Bang Theory'

Lester Cohen/WireImage
#15/16:

'The Big Bang Theory'

Favorite Network TV Comedy

"It means the world to us that after 10 seasons you still vote for us!"

#16/16:

Johnny Depp

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#16/16:

Johnny Depp

Favorite Movie Icon

"I came here for one reason and one reason only: for you, the people. Through whatever good times or bad, you've stood by me, trusted me. You've very graciously invited me here tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."

Related Slideshows

Ruby Rose's black lips saved the PCA's red carpet from a terminal case of boredom

A collection of the best 'Grey's Anatomy' memes out there

What Samantha Bee has said about abortions, 'white people' and Trump
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!