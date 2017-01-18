The best excerpts from the People's Choice Awards winners' speeches

From inspiring to hilarious, the PCA winners didn't disappoint with their acceptance speeches.
Favorite TV Crime Actress
"I'm so lucky to be playing a strong female character as Harley every week on Shades of Blue. This was a passion project for me. I just want to say thank you so much for loving the show, for watching the show, for bringing this very provocative and powerful show to mainstream television."
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
"To The Rock, you've actually lessened my talent."
Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Song for "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
"To my two favorite people in the world, my wife and my beautiful son: If you are watching right now, buddy, the nanny is fired. You're the reason I wrote this song."
Favorite Premium Series Actor award for Ballers
"I promised someone very special and close to me, because it's important: It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
"You voted for girl power, so thank you for sending a message to Hollywood that people want to hear stories about women."
Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album for If I'm Honest
"I thank the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani."
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
"A long time ago, I stumbled across a phrase that stuck with me ever since: 'Throw deep, baby.' If you throw deep, baby, you'll sleep in peace, and you'll wake in joy."
Favorite Animated Movie Voice for Finding Dory
"This is amazing. Twenty is... 17, I get it; 18, sure; 19, I can see that; but 20 is outrageous. This is really something that means more to me than because it comes from the people. The only thing that would make me happier is if it was voted on by animals."
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
"All of these amazing women in this category, I love them. Have we tussled? Yeah, we've gotten into it in separate various occassions. Would I call it hand-to-hand combat? Maybe. Maybe I would. [Anna] Kendrick's too quick. She's wirey."
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
"Every single woman that was nominated today were the reason I joined television. They were the reason I wanted to be the actor I am today."
Favorite Humanitarian
"What is so important to me right now when I look at the state of the world, at the state of our country, it is so important that we know no matter how dark it is, we all have to be light for each other."
Favorite Movie Actor
"Power to the people, stick it to the man!"
Favorite Comedic TV Actress for Modern Family
"Please keep giving us [latinas] opportunities because we will not disappoint you."
Favorite Network TV Comedy
"It means the world to us that after 10 seasons you still vote for us!"
Favorite Movie Icon
"I came here for one reason and one reason only: for you, the people. Through whatever good times or bad, you've stood by me, trusted me. You've very graciously invited me here tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it."
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!